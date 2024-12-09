Roxana Frontini Unveiled Her Immersive Experience "EVOLVED" During Art Basel Miami 2024 and Astonished Crowds at the Iconic Miami Design District

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Roxana Frontini invited art enthusiasts and curious Art Basel Miami visitors to experience "EVOLVED," a groundbreaking performing installation that delves deep into the theme of human transformation through the shedding of outdated ideas. This immersive art experience took place at the LA CUISINE APPLIANCES showroom in the iconic Miami Design District from December 4th to December 8th, featuring live sculpting sessions and interactive installations.

"EVOLVED" drew inspiration from diverse cultural symbols, particularly the Egyptian spiral, which serves as a powerful emblem of the cyclical nature of growth and renewal. Through her artistic vision, Frontini illustrated how transformation is an ongoing journey, mirroring the fundamental processes of life itself.

The installation seamlessly integrated the famous GAGGENAU ovens that the artist hand painted, not merely as functional kitchen appliances but as profound metaphors representing the refining processes that parallel our own evolution. "Just as food undergoes transformation in an oven, so do our beliefs and perspectives, which must be 'burned' away to allow for growth and deeper understanding," said the multifaceted artist.

Frontini's use of bold color palettes—predominantly black and white with subtle accents of coral and gold—reflects her interpretation of the alchemical connections between fire and creation. Each element of the installation is meticulously designed to evoke contemplation, inviting visitors to reflect on their personal journeys towards transformation.

The installation featured several captivating art pieces handcrafted by Roxana Frontini, including:

- The Floating Spiral: This piece symbolizes life, renewal, and the continuous process of becoming, paralleling the structure of DNA and its incessant refinement.

- The Ovens: A representation of the transformative journey of food, which echoes the mutations and adaptations of our DNA, highlighting the importance of evolving beliefs through life experiences.

- The Painting Sculpted With Couture Fabrics: Titled MAAT, this live-sculpted painting utilizes the same couture fabrics that inspire "The Floating Spiral" and "The Hand Painted Ovens." It embodies the principles of Ma'at, the ancient Egyptian goddess of truth and cosmic order, emphasizing balance and personal evolution.

Additionally, the installation featured a meditative video accompanied by original music composed by Frontini herself. Visitors were encouraged to join the artist for live sculpting sessions daily from 5 PM to 7 PM throughout the exhibition.

Event Details:

Installation Title: EVOLVED

Artist: Roxana Frontini

Featured Brand: GAGGENAU

Dates: December 4 - December 8, 2024

Live Sculpting Sessions: 5 PM - 7 PM Daily

Location: LA CUISINE APPLIANCES Showroom, 100 NE 38th Street, Suite 2, Miami, FL

