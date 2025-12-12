ROY E. SPICER DECORATED COMBAT SOLDIER, DEDICATED CHAMPION FOR DISABLED VETERANS, AND WARRIOR FOR JUSTICE AWARD RECIPIENT RETIRES

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) recently announced that Roy E. Spicer of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be stepping down from the nonprofit's board of directors to retire at the end of 2025. The announcement came after Spicer received the Warrior for Justice Award to commemorate his 18 years of service on The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program's board of directors, and his dedication to the nation as decorated combat veteran, tireless advocate, and lifelong champion for justice on behalf of the nation's veterans.

Steve Jordon, the Executive Director of The Veterans Consortium said, "Roy epitomizes the definition of selfless service -- he has always placed the value of others over himself. His entire adult life has been dedicated to serving our nation and serving those who served our nation. During my time under Roy's tenure as a Veterans Consortium Executive Board Director, he guided the organization with a veterans first approach. He leaves behind a legacy of giving veterans their voice in fighting for the benefits that they earned in military service."

Mr. Spicer's career of service began in 1968 when he joined the U.S. Army and led a Recon Team in Vietnam, where he sustained serious injuries during combat. Once medically retired, he went on to dedicate more than five decades to Veterans advocacy through Disabled American Veterans (DAV). His military honors, including two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star with "V" device, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, reflect his courage in battle, while his career reflects an equally fierce commitment to justice.

As Supervisor of DAV's National Appeals Office and Director on The Veterans Consortium's Executive Board since 2008, Mr. Spicer played a pivotal role in The Veterans Consortium's transition into a nonprofit organization and was even admitted to the Bar of the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims as a Non-Attorney Practitioner, where he helped shape the landscape of Veterans law.

Mr. Spicer's leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication have empowered thousands of Veterans to receive the benefits and dignity they earned. His legacy is one of honor, impact, and inspiration.

Roy will be succeeded on the board by the DAV's Jim Marszalek, who serves as the Assistant Executive Director of the DAV's Washington Headquarters. As one of the Veteran Consortium's founding members, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has a permanent seat on the nonprofit's board of directors.

The DAV's Charitable Service Trust is also the exclusive sponsor of The Veterans Consortium's Discharge Upgrade Program, which provides volunteer attorneys to Veterans, free of charge, who have received unjust discharge ratings, restoring both honor and benefits to those with invisible injuries such as PTSD and MST.

-- About The Veterans Consortium --

The Veterans Consortium (vetsprobono.org) is a national nonprofit training attorneys from America's top firms and companies to volunteer for Veterans, and help them get the benefits they earned, free of charge.

