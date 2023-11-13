Royal Air Maroc Confirms Order for Two Boeing 787 Dreamliners

- 787-9 jets support the North African airline's plans to modernize fleet

- Boeing and Morocco's flag carrier enjoy more than 55 years of partnership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Royal Air Maroc announced today the North African carrier placed a repeat order for the 787 Dreamliner, confirming two 787-9s in its order book as the airline grows its widebody fleet. The carrier, which currently operates nine Dreamliners, leverages the 787 family's efficiency and flexibility to expand its long-haul network.

"The two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will enable Royal Air Maroc to expand in the short-term its long-haul network in response to the highly favorable market conditions in 2023," said Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Air Maroc. "Simultaneously, the company is actively pursuing a significant tender to quadruple the fleet before 2037."

Royal Air Maroc has added to its widebody airplane count with a mix of 787-8s and 787-9s over the last nine years. This order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

"The 787 Dreamliner is perfectly suited to support Royal Air Maroc's growth and modernization plans," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "Boeing's relationship with the airline spans more than five decades, and we look forward to more opportunities to strengthen our partnership with Royal Air Maroc."

Royal Air Maroc, the national carrier of Morocco, is a member of the oneworld Alliance and flies to 82 destinations in 41 territories around the world, including frequent departures to the biggest capitals in Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East. Its fleet of Boeing airplanes includes 737s, in addition to 787s.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 380 new nonstop routes around the world and reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Passengers enjoy a better experience with the largest windows of any jet, air that is more humid and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, large overhead bins, soothing LED lighting, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

