DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With all eyes on the Dubai World Cup this weekend, Royal Ascot launched British designer Daniel Fletcher's much anticipated 2024 Lookbook at The Lana - Dorchester Collection in Dubai, UAE.

Fletcher is Royal Ascot's first Creative Director in its 300 year history - but he's no stranger to the limelight having starred in Netflix show 'Next in Fashion' and attracting A-list clients such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas.

Royal Ascot launch 2024 Lookbook at The Lana - Dorchester Collection, ahead of Dubai World Cup

'Super excited' to be in Dubai, Fletcher said: "It's quite surreal how quickly it's all come around from joining the Ascot team to releasing it to everyone in Dubai. It feels really special. Having physical copies of the Lookbook in front of people and getting their reaction to it has been really nice. Working with Ascot, they've been so receptive to all the ideas I came up with and we've managed to produce something I'm very proud of."

Ascot Racecourse Deputy CEO and Commercial Director Felicity Barnard was in Dubai to celebrate the World Cup's success and see what Royal Ascot can learn to be of most interest to Middle Eastern guests wanting to visit between the 18th and 22nd of June. She said:

"As a global lifestyle brand, we've been on a journey with our fashion over the last few years. We chose Daniel very specifically because he is an absolute genius. He's such a talent. His own collection is fantastic. But also he focuses really on allowing people to dress how they feel most comfortable, whatever that's in."

This year's Lookbook includes five consolidated edits showcasing a range of looks appropriate across all enclosure dress codes, from the Royal Enclosure through to the Windsor Enclosure where there are no dress rules.

While the official Royal Ascot Dress Code remains unchanged, the new direction of the Lookbook offers a range of inspiration for a range of summer dressing occasions with the aim of enticing audiences to get lost in the magical world of style.

To view Ascot's official dress codes, please visit www.ascot.com/what-to-wear .

For more information about this year's Royal Ascot event, please visit www.ascot.com .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375280/Ascot_Racecourse.mp4

SOURCE Ascot Racecourse