Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Goes Clinical With RayStation

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RBWH is the largest medical facility in Queensland and is renowned as a leading cancer center offering a range of advanced treatment approaches. The hospital selected RayStation in 2019 for its cutting-edge features, including adaptive workflow functionality and multi-criteria optimization, which will help keep RBWH at the forefront of cancer treatment.

The first treatments were carried out in January 2021 using the 3DCRT treatment techniqe with Monte Carlo dose calculation.

The radiation therapy team at RBWH comments: "The manual and automatic planning tools in RayStation allowed for a streamlined planning process for the first RayStation patient at RBWH. The capability for site-based templates will ensure efficiency and consistency in planning for patients while maintaining the plan quality we have achieved. Waiting time is minimized due to the fast calculation times for the Monte Carlo dose calculation algorithm. Our first patient required a replan due to significant weight loss at the start of treatment; the ability to track and accumulate delivered dose in RayStation, and to use this as background dose for a replan, proved invaluable."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to support RBWH in going clinical with RayStation, and we are committed to constant evolution to ensure it remains the leading treatment planning system, with unmatched support for different treatment approaches and delivery systems. Australia is an important market for RaySearch, and we are strengthening our local presence in the country to provide an even higher level of service."

About Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

Firmly established as a world-leading healthcare, research and innovation hub, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Australia offers close to 1,000 beds and provides more than 10% of all patient services in Queensland. The hospital as also provides services to patients in Northern New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare*. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

** VARIAN are trademarks of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. There is no association, sponsorship and/or endorsement between RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and its subsidiaries or related entities with Varian Medical Systems.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/royal-brisbane-and-women-s-hospital-goes-clinical-with-raystation,c3296974

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3296974/1379892.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/royalbrisbanewh-pr,c2882530 RoyalBrisbaneWH PR

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories