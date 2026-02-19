The pet health nutrition brand fed more than 27 million meals to pets in need across North America

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is celebrating National Love Your Pet Day by announcing its charitable giving totals for 2025. Across North America, the pet nutrition brand donated more than 27.7 million meals, which fed over 1.2 million pets in need.

Royal Canin Celebrates National Love Your Pet Day by Sharing 2025 Charitable Giving Efforts

Working toward its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, Royal Canin's pet food donations totaled more than 3.9 million pounds of product and supported 23 direct organizations serving cats and dogs in communities across the United States and Canada. These efforts additionally supported relief for five natural disasters, including flooding in Texas and wildfires in Los Angeles and Manitoba.

"Royal Canin is proud of another year of support for pets in need and the people that love them, all in support of our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS," said Daryn Brown, regional president, Royal Canin North America. "This National Love Your Pet Day, we are honored to celebrate the impact of our diets on cats and dogs because we know they make our lives infinitely better as well. None of this would be possible without our incredible partners across the region."

Throughout 2025, Royal Canin North America strategically worked with charitable giving partners to further their impact and reach more pets in need. Some of the organizations that received donations from Royal Canin include:

Greater Good Charities: A global nonprofit organization that works to help people, animals, and the environment by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities has invested more than $1 billion in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2006. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided more than 875 million pet meals to communities in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

VCA Charities: Having celebrated its 5 th anniversary in 2025, this organization serves a mission of helping pets find and remain in loving homes. Through grants and partnerships with shelters and animal welfare organizations, VCA Charities helps remove barriers to pet ownership and helps keep pets in loving homes by funding emergency and specialty veterinary care, supporting adoption readiness and surrender prevention programs, enabling the care and feeding of pets belonging to underserved families, and responding to local communities in crisis.

L.A. County Fire Search Dogs Inc.: L.A. County Fire Search Dogs Inc. supports the elite canine search team of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. This premier unit serves a global mission, deploying domestically as CA-TF2 and internationally as USA-2. By partnering highly trained search canines with firefighters, the team works tirelessly to locate and rescue victims trapped or missing in the wake of natural and manmade disasters.

Royal Canin remains committed to serving cats and dogs, in addition to their local communities, and will continue this work throughout 2026. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow along on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

