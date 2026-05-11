Millions of 'pandemic pets' are reaching midlife, but owners could miss a crucial opportunity to improve their pet's healthspan

New global research commissioned by ROYAL CANIN® reveals disconnect in how owners understand their pet's ageing with over a third surveyed (38%) believing nothing can be done about it*, while over half (55%) of those surveyed avoid thinking or talking about their pets ageing because it feels too sad.¹

Despite this, 74% are buying gifts for pet birthdays** and almost a third (30%) say they spend more on birthday gifts for their pet than their children.***

However, this emotional connection is not always translated into early action, as over 2 in 5 (44%) only think about ageing once health issues arise*, indicating that there may be a lack of awareness around when to act.¹

MONTPELLIER, France, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of dogs and cats adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are now reaching midlife2,4 - a life stage recognised in the latest veterinary science as a critical window for long-term health3 - yet new global research suggests many pet owners find it difficult to engage with this moment or they actively avoid it.

New global research commissioned by ROYAL CANIN® reveals disconnect in how owners understand their pet’s ageing.

A new global study commissioned by ROYAL CANIN® reveals that over a third of dog and cat owners surveyed (38%) believe nothing can be done about pet ageing, while two thirds (66%) feel upset at the thought of their pet getting older and over half (55%) avoid thinking or talking about their pet getting older because the topic feels too sad.

At the same time, pet owners surveyed are deeply engaged in celebrating their pets' lives - 74% buy gifts for milestones like birthdays**, over half (52%) celebrate them each year, and nearly a third (30%) say they spend more on birthday gifts for their pet than their children.***

Despite this strong emotional connection to their pets, many owners may be missing a critical opportunity to support their pet's future health in addition to celebrating their age. Just over two in five owners surveyed (44%) say they only think about ageing once health issues begin*, indicating that there may be a lack of awareness around when to act.

Veterinary experts say this matters, particularly as this large generation of "pandemic pets" reaches midlife - typically around 6 to 7 years of age - when early biological changes associated with ageing begin to develop at cellular levels, often before visible signs appear.

A generation of "pandemic pets" reaches a defining moment, with thousands of owners taking notice on TikTok

Following a surge in global pet ownership during the pandemic2,4, this cohort of pets is now beginning to enter midlife, creating a moment to improve the healthspan of a generation of pets. The shift is also playing out culturally, with viral TikTok posts celebrating "pandemic pets" now turning six.

While pets at this life stage often appear healthy and active, new scientific research presented at the Royal Canin Veterinary Symposium 2026 shows that ageing is a gradual biological process that begins earlier than many expect. Subtle physiological changes – for example changes in energy levels in cats or reduced mobility in dogs – can occur well before visible signs appear, meaning this period offers an important window to support long-term wellbeing.

However, this early stage can be easy to overlook. Nearly a third (31%) of owners surveyed say they delay taking early action because their pet "seems fine", highlighting an opportunity to shift towards a more proactive care approach.

Ageing is not fixed — and earlier action can make a difference for pets

While ageing itself is inevitable, how pets age is increasingly understood to be influenced by factors such as nutrition, regulation of body weight, exercise, and regular monitoring with early intervention.

Scientific insights presented at the Royal Canin Vet Symposium 2026 highlight the concept of "healthspan" - the period of a pet's life spent in good health before the onset of age-related chronic clinical diseases and disability. Supporting pets during midlife can play an important role in maintaining health, vitality and overall wellbeing in later years.

Yet misconceptions remain. Over a third (38%) of owners surveyed believe nothing can be done about ageing*, and one in four (25%) are unaware of how certain health risks, such as diabetes, can increase as pets grow older****.

Dr. Tanya Schoeman, Veterinary Specialist Physician and Royal Canin Feline Health Specialist, said: "We now understand that our pet's ageing begins much earlier than many of us expect, often during midlife when cats and dogs still seem healthy and full of energy. This stage offers a valuable opportunity to take simple, proactive steps that can support long-term wellbeing.

"As both a veterinarian and a pet owner, I see how easy it is to focus on the present when our pets appear well and the thought of them ageing can be distressing. But by starting conversations and health checks earlier and paying attention to small changes, we can help support not just longer lives, but healthier and better quality of life for our pets as they grow older."

"Simple steps can make a meaningful difference, including maintaining regular veterinary check-ups, proactively discussing healthy ageing with your vet, and paying attention to subtle changes in behaviour, mobility or energy levels."

As a generation of pandemic pets reaches midlife, these insights show ageing isn't something to fear – but an opportunity for pet owners to take small, proactive actions that can help keep our beloved pets in their prime for longer.

For more information, visit www.royalcanin.com.

Notes to editors :

References:

1. Censuswide survey of 19,012 pet owners globally, conducted in March 2026.

2. Mars Petcare. (2021). The State of the Pet Nation Report 2021.

3. Moniot, D., Allaway, D., Bermingham, E., Dowgray, N., Gruen, M., Hoummady, S., McKenzie, B., Olby, N.J., & Schoeman, T. Aging is modifiable: current perspectives on healthy aging in companion dogs and cats. Royal Canin Research Center et al.

4. Morgan, L. et al. (2020) 'Human–dog relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic: booming dog adoption during social isolation', Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, 7, 155. doi:10.1057/s41599-020-00649-x.

Research Methodology:

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 19,012 cat/dog owners in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, China, South Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The data was collected between 17.03.2026 - 24.03.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

*'Strongly agree' and 'Somewhat agree' options combined

**'Yes, every year' and 'Yes, sometimes' options combined

***'Much more' and 'Slightly more' options combined

****'Very unaware' and 'Somewhat unaware' options combined

About Royal Canin:

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfill its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company factory planet.

Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 17 factories and 2 pet centers around the globe (our innovation centers), one Research & Development center, and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com.

About Mars, Incorporated:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+, family-owned business with more than 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, and ANICURA deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Royal Canin