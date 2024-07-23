The tailored nutrition brand is joining ACC as its Official Nutrition Partner and will be covering dog adoption fees July 24 at all ACC locations.

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, announced it has been named the official nutrition partner of Animal Care Centers of NYC, New York City's largest animal shelter. Approximately 6.3 million animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. In 2023, Animal Care Centers of NYC took in more than 15,000 animals; of the animals taken in, ACC averaged a 91 percent rate in helping find them homes.

Royal Canin Covering Adoption Fees at Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) in Celebration of NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day

In honor of the commencement of the partnership, Royal Canin is celebrating July 24 as NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day and will be covering the adoption fees of any dog adopted from any ACC location on that day. * In addition, as official nutrition partner, Royal Canin will provide each adopter from ACC a free one-month supply of food, as well as nutritional informational to best support the health of their newly adopted pet.

Royal Canin believes that every pet should have the opportunity to thrive through nutrition, which is why the brand is proud to partner with an organization that works so diligently to find homes for pets in need.

"At Royal Canin, we believe that every pet should have the opportunity to access tailored nutrition for their needs, which is why we are honored to be named the official nutrition partner of Animal Cares Centers," said Don Macintosh, Vice President, Royal Canin Professional Division. "ACC is at the forefront of supporting pets in need and placing them in forever homes, and we are proud to be a part of that process by aiding in health through nutrition."

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Canin, a leader in pet nutrition. This collaboration allows us to provide the highest quality food to the animals in our care, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need to thrive," said ACC President & CEO Risa Weinstock. "Royal Canin's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the well-being of every animal we shelter."

To learn more about Royal Canin's nutritional approach and tailored nutrition, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/about-us/our-nutritional-approach. To learn more about Animal Care Centers of NYC, visit https://www.nycacc.org/.

*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs (6 months or older) only, max. adoption fee of $250, valid only for adoptions made in person on July 24, or until maximum of $5,000 in adoption fees is met. Excludes any dog licensing fees or surgery deposits. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN® product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN® diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

About Animal Care Centers of NYC

Founded in 1995, Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end animal homelessness in New York City. As the only open-admission shelter serving New York City, ACC provides a haven for thousands of homeless, abandoned, and neglected animals each year, regardless of age, breed, or medical condition.

With a team of compassionate staff and volunteers, ACC offers a comprehensive range of services, including adoption, fostering, veterinary care, behavior training, and community outreach. Founded on the principles of compassion, integrity, and respect for all living creatures, ACC strives to create a more compassionate and humane society by raising awareness about animal welfare issues and providing resources to support pet owners and communities.

For more information about Animal Care Centers of NYC and how you can get involved, visit www.nycacc.org.

SOURCE Royal Canin