Royal Canin Drafts MVP Team for the American Kennel Club National Championship, Featuring Athletes Like Michelle Wie West, Fernando Mendoza and their Dogs

In honor of the 25th anniversary of North America's largest dog show, the pet health nutrition brand partners with athletes to celebrate the MVPs of our lives: our dogs

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, recruited an elite team of well-known athletes and their dogs in honor of the 25th anniversary of the American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship presented by Royal Canin. The team is comprised of LPGA Icon and Major Champion, Michelle Wie West, Indiana Hoosiers Quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, Fernando Mendoza and 13-Time WTA Doubles Champion, Asia Muhammad. These top athletes compete across various sports but what ties them together is the common trait they all share: their love of dogs.

"At Royal Canin, we understand the dedication that handlers and dogs put into competing in the national championship, similar to the energy our athlete partners put into their own pursuits," said Don MacIntosh, vice president of the professional division at Royal Canin North America. "We are honored to celebrate the effort that goes into these milestone moments – whether securing best in show, a championship title or an outstanding player award – to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the AKC National Championship."

In honor of the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, Michelle, Fernando and Asia along with their dogs join Royal Canin's Most Valuable Pup (MVP) team. Together, they'll celebrate the bond that makes every dog a champion – saluting those competing for best in show and the ones at home who bring out the best in us every day.

"Gatsby and Daisy, my English Sheepdogs, and Rome, my Cane Corso, have been by my side through so many important moments in my life. They're my true MVPs—always giving me their best, so I want to give them what they need to thrive. That's why partnering with Royal Canin is an easy choice," said LPGA Icon and Major Champion, Michelle Wie West. "I'm honored to be celebrating the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin by honoring the incredible dogs in my life."

The 2025 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will air Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 12 – 3 p.m. ET on ABC. New this year is Royal Canin's Breederboard. The interactive digital experience allows broadcast viewers to vote for their breed MVP based on this year's show.

"Joining Royal Canin's MVP team to celebrate the AKC National Championship and the special bond we each have with our dogs is a privilege. Scout, my family's Labrador Retriever, is always there for me – one of my favorite things about coming home from school is seeing him. He has a way of making everything better just by being there, which is what makes him a real MVP in my book," said Indiana Hoosiers Quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, Fernando Mendoza.

To learn more about the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/national-championship/. To cast a vote on the new Breederboard, visit https://www.royalcaninbreederboard.com.

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

About THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

About MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn, family-owned business with 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit https://www.mars.com/. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

