Royal Canin Publishes Results from American Association of Feline Practitioners' Cat Friendly Certificate Program

Since launching in 2020, the AAFP Cat Friendly Certificate Program has achieved significant success, with nearly 6,000 individuals completing the program through Royal Canin-sponsored access.

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S. a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, has released results from a survey conducted in partnership with the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP). The findings, published in the white paper Getting Cats Back to Your Practice with the AAFP Cat Friendly Certificate Program, collected data from 822 individuals who completed the AAFP Cat Friendly Certificate through Royal Canin-sponsored access.

Getting cats to the veterinarian for care is an ongoing challenge in the veterinary profession. The stress of a veterinary visit is an important reason why many cats do not receive regular veterinary care. The AAFP developed the Cat Friendly Certificate Program for all veterinary team members, with the intention of improving individual knowledge, skills and best in-clinic practices for feline medicine.

Key Themes and Findings from the Survey*

Satisfied caregivers and more visits for cats Nearly 98% of all team members reported the Program helped them reduce the stress of a feline visit. 92% of respondents indicated they believe cat caregivers are more satisfied with their veterinary experience as a result of the Program.

More successful interactions with cats 98% reported their skills were enhanced by the Program and helped contribute to feline visits more valuably. 98% of all survey respondents reported they are now able to create a better experience for feline patients who are stressed during visits. More than 88% of respondents reported they have implemented strategies and techniques to promote positive experiences for the cat, including examining the cat in the cat's preferred location, offering treats and other positive reinforcement, giving cats a break to minimize fear-anxiety and/or other stress-reducing tactics.

Confidence in providing nutritional recommendations For 76% of all respondents, including 67% of veterinarians, 70% of technicians, 75% of assistants, 78% of CSRs, and 81% of practice managers said completing the Program gave them better preparedness to provide nutritional recommendations.



All team members who completed a Cat Friendly Certificate were invited to participate in the survey, including associate veterinarians, practice managers, veterinary technicians, customer service representatives (CSR), and other members of the clinical team.

For more information about Royal Canin-sponsored access to the AAFP Cat Friendly Certificate Program, ask your Royal Canin representative for a coupon code and then visit catvets.com/rc.

*Source: Royal Canin AAFP Certificate Program Survey

