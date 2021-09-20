Royal Canin invests in ICON level membership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-standing member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, has increased their membership to Icon, PSC's highest membership level. The change represents Royal Canin's continued expansion of its commitment to sustainability leadership in the pet industry.

Icon members are leaders whose investment in PSC helps to advance their company's environmental and social performance. Icon level members are also important partners in the Pet Sustainability Coalition's work on major systemic issues facing the pet industry. Royal Canin's increased engagement will provide PSC with important industry expertise and financial support to advance its industry-wide priorities, which include: finding sustainable solutions to complex packaging needs, advancing the sustainable sourcing of proteins, and the promotion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the industry.

"As one of the largest pet food manufacturers in the industry, and a brand within the MARS Petcare family, Royal Canin's selection of an Icon membership is a major milestone that indicates the significance of sustainability as a key business topic for brands large and small. MARS has one of the most aggressive sustainability plans amongst its peer group and we are honored to support their efforts within Royal Canin to advance their progress within their petcare business.", says Caitlyn Dudas, Executive Director, PSC.

"At Royal Canin, we strive to create a sustainable world for pets, people, and the planet," says Cecile Coutens, Regional President of Royal Canin North America. "With a mission of Creating a Better World for Pets, we have lived our sustainability commitment with our sites sending zero waste to landfill, and achieved 100% sustainable fish sourcing. We have an important role to play and want to extend our sustainability leadership, while inviting others in the industry to join us in helping to create a more sustainable world in which our pets, people, and planet thrive."

Sustainability at Royal Canin

Royal Canin's investment in PSC is one of many important steps toward the science-based pet health nutrition company's ambitious sustainability goals. In addition to the examples mentioned above, Royal Canin has assessed the carbon and water footprints of all their raw materials and established reduction goals. The company is optimizing product formulations and sourcing strategies that consider their environmental impact. Royal Canin maintains valuable partnerships with the World Wildlife Fund, is an Ellen McArthur New Plastic Economy signatory member, and a member of the US Plastics Pact, as a Mars Inc. division. All goals and targets are in the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"While each of us can promote sustainable practices within our own entities, becoming an ICON member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition enables us to join forces with other highly motivated PSC members to increase the impact of our collaboration in sustainability," commented Coutens.

Royal Canin, a division of Mars Inc., has been a member of the PSC since 2018. Participating at the Icon level membership enables the company to help guide their partners and customers to becoming more sustainable and builds on the company's longstanding commitment to reduce environmental footprint and provide cats and dogs with products that are responsibly sourced.

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has over 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcaninus

About the Pet Sustainability Coalition

The Pet Sustainability Coalition advances business through profitable environmental and social business practices. Founded in 2013 by eight companies, PSC now serves more than 200 member companies across the pet industry, helping them to progress on their sustainability practices, set and strive for ambitious goals, and report on their achievements. Additionally the PSC leads retailers, distributors, brands and suppliers in pursuing collaborative solutions to some of the largest industry-wide issues, such as sustainable packaging and protein sourcing. Learn more at www.petsustainability.org.

