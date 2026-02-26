Royal Canin is taking an artistic twist on its first new breed formula in five years

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S., the global leader in breed health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, is announcing the debut of its Corgi Adult and Puppy diets, formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of Corgis. Royal Canin has spent decades understanding how different breeds eat, play and live; understanding what makes each breed unmistakenly distinct. In honor of National Welsh Corgi Day, and the uniqueness behind this breed, Royal Canin is recreating iconic art made from its breed kibble, including the new Corgi kibble – and calling for Corgi owners across the United States to submit their pets for the chance to be featured.

#ShowYourSploot: Royal Canin Celebrates National Welsh Corgi Day with the Launch of Corgi Breed Diet and the Chance for Your Corgi to Be Featured in Artwork

Paying homage to the viral, distinctively-Corgi way of sitting, the sploot, #ShowYourSploot invites Corgi owners to highlight the uniqueness of their pet, while learning about Royal Canin's latest innovation, developed to provide each Corgi with the precise nutrition they deserve.

The recreated art, along with the portrait of the #ShowYourSploot contest winner, will be unveiled at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City later this spring. Submissions are open from February 26, 2026, through March 19, 2026. Corgi owners are encouraged to share a photo of their dog, using the hashtag #ShowYourSploot and tagging @RoyalCaninUS on Instagram, for a chance to win.*

"As pioneers of breed-specific nutrition, Royal Canin has always prioritized the individual needs of pets when it comes to developing nutrition, and the launch of our Corgi diet is the latest example of our science-driven approach to breed specific nutrition," said Kira Best, general manager, Healthy Pet & Pet Specialty. "By recreating iconic pieces of art out of our products, the kibble isn't just the medium; it's the message. We have the opportunity to highlight the unique shape and texture that is crafted for each specific breed's diets across our portfolio."

Royal Canin believes every dog is unique. By researching breed-specific traits and utilizing more than 55 years of scientific expertise, each breed formula is tailored to meet the precise needs of your dog. Royal Canin Corgi Breed Health Nutrition is formulated to support:

BONE AND JOINT : Formulated to support Bone and Joint health with EPA, DHA, and glucosamine, as well as precise levels of calcium and phosphorus

: Formulated to support Bone and Joint health with EPA, DHA, and glucosamine, as well as precise levels of calcium and phosphorus HEALTHY SKIN AND COAT : A tailored complex of nutrients with EPA and DHA nourishes the Corgi's double coat

: A tailored complex of nutrients with EPA and DHA nourishes the Corgi's double coat HEALTHY DIGESTION : Supports digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a specific fiber balance, including prebiotics

: Supports digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a specific fiber balance, including prebiotics SPECIALLY DESIGNED KIBBLE: Designed to suit the Corgi's jaw and mouth, formulated to reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing

The new Corgi formulas will join Royal Canin's breed range of over 60 breed formulas across cat and dog, including German Shepherd, Maine Coon, and Golden Retriever.

To view the full contest terms and conditions, visit https://tr.ee/kWyQDy4PTL. To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. The Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in Alabama and Nebraska; 21 in Mississippi) at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law.

About the AKC Museum of the Dog

Founded in 1982, The AKC Museum of the Dog is dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition, and interpretation of the art, artifacts, and literature of the dog for the purposes of education, historical perspective, aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the appreciation for and knowledge of the significance of the dog and the human/canine relationship.he AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations.

For more information on the AKC Museum of the Dog visit www.Museumofthedog.org

Get social! Follow the AKC Museum of the Dog on Facebook at @akcmuseumofthedog, Ti ktok @Museumofthedog and Instagram at @museumofthedog.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin