Best brings more than a decade of pet industry experience to the role

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, has promoted Kira Best to general manager, Healthy Pet & Pet Specialty, reporting to Daryn Brown, regional president, Royal Canin North America. The Royal Canin Healthy Pet portfolio consists of Breed Health Nutrition and Size Health Nutrition among other products, with key diets including French Bulldog, Labrador Retriever, and German Shepherd offerings for puppies and adult dogs. With more than 10 years of leadership experience within Royal Canin, Kira most recently served as the vice president of e-commerce & digital.

Royal Canin Names Kira Best as General Manager, Healthy Pet & Pet Specialty

"I'm thrilled to take on a new role supporting our healthy pet portfolio and serving more cats and dogs across North America," said Kira Best. "Pets have become such a valuable part of our families, and how we feed them feels personal. It's a tremendous privilege to help meet the evolving needs of pet owners, and I'm looking forward to leading this team as we prioritize pet health through nutrition."

Within her tenure at Royal Canin, Best has developed e-commerce strategies through greater demand generation and productivity, contributing to a more digitally-minded organization. Her leadership has helped enhance Royal Canin's digital capabilities and priorities, driving more loyalty through subscription offerings and fueling growth with major e-commerce retailers.

"Kira's leadership and contributions have been valuable to our brands and our North American Leadership Team," said Daryn Brown, regional president, Royal Canin North America. "Her passion and expertise will continue elevating our healthy pet portfolio, driving our business forward while also serving our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

Best holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing Management with a Minor in Communications from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. Based in Franklin, TN, Kira and her husband, Gabriel, have one son, Gabriel III, and a pet Gecko, Ditto.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow along on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin