ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA NAMES HEATHER PASQUALE GENERAL MANAGER, U.S. VET BUSINESS UNIT FOR ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is pleased to announce Heather Pasquale as the General Manager of the U.S. Vet Business Unit for Royal Canin North America, effective July 1, 2024. Heather succeeds Jean-Lin Pelatan who was named General Manager, Global Business-to-Business Platform at the Royal Canin global headquarters in Aimargues, France. She will serve as a member of the Royal Canin North America Leadership Team.

Heather joined Mars in 2017, where she gained experience across the veterinary industry as she led a region of nearly 200 hospitals for Banfield Pet Hospital. She joined Royal Canin in 2022, leading Vetsource International, where she developed an independent vet pharmacy online derived from the Vetsource U.S. model and deployed it in new markets.

Prior to these positions, Heather held multiple roles of increasing responsibility, ranging from Registered Pharmacist to Regional Healthcare Manager, District Manager and Regional Sales Manager with CVS Health, managing up to $1.5 billion in sales.

"Our business and our partners will benefit greatly under Heather's leadership, which will leverage her vast experience across the veterinary industry both regionally and globally. She not only understands our current business and industry, but she has a keen understanding of future trends and will help our customers prepare for upcoming needs in pet care. Heather is committed to making A Better World for Pets and the veterinary industry as a whole," according to Daryn Brown, Regional President Royal Canin North America.

In her new role, Heather will be responsible for growing the Royal Canin North America veterinary business by strengthening relationships with veterinary customers, expanding product offerings, and providing educational opportunities for veterinary partners.

Heather shared, "I could not be more excited to join the Royal Canin North America team, specifically to lead the Vet Business Unit for the U.S. I am confident my experiences across Mars and those roles prior to joining Mars prepared me for this great honor and challenge. With the amazing team already in place, I know we are going to make a tremendous impact on pets and the people who care for them."

Heather holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Albany College of Pharmacy. She will be based out of Newark, NJ, with her husband Christopher, their Golden Retriever, Quinn-Henri, and their cat, KK.

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

