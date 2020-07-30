Royal Canin Partners With Hannah Shaw To Launch Second Educational Web Series: 'Catology Presents: Kitten Lady And Friends'

"Caring about cats means staying curious about all of the issues that impact them – from vet care to nutrition to behavior. With so much to learn, I'm thrilled to be bringing together leading experts whose knowledge can help us make the world a better place for cats," said Shaw on her upcoming series with Royal Canin. "Whether you're a guardian wanting to learn about managing your cat's health, or a volunteer wanting to make a bigger difference for shelter cats, this series truly has something for everyone. My goal is to empower people to constantly grow in their curiosity and awareness so that we can build a more cat-friendly and compassionate society."

Cat-loving viewers can tune in each Saturday for eight consecutive weeks starting August 1, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT to learn about the most important feline health topics from the Kitten Lady and her guests:

"Running a Cat Rescue" with Chris Gutierrez and Shelly Casey , owners of Catcade

and , owners of Catcade "Disaster Preparedness for Cat People" with John Peaveler , San Diego Humane Society

, San Diego Humane Society "Cat Behavior Explained" with cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado , UC Davis

, UC Davis "Cat Nutrition Explained" with Brianne Morrow , LVT and VTS, Nutrition Communications Lead for Royal Canin

, LVT and VTS, Nutrition Communications Lead for Royal Canin "Saving Cats from the City Street" with Sassee Walker, The Cat Rescuers

"Vet Care for Vulnerable Kittens" with Dr. Rachel Wallach , Orphan Kitten Club

, Orphan Kitten Club "Adoption & Beyond: How to Find Your Perfect Cat & Keep Her Healthy" with Steve Kaufman , PetSmart Charities and Dr. Kirk Breuninger and Dr. Taneeka Bautista , Banfield

, PetSmart Charities and Dr. and Dr. , Banfield "The Future of Cat Shelters" with Dr. Julie Levy , UC Davis and Million Cat Challenge

All episodes will be streamed on both Kitten Lady's and Royal Canin's YouTube pages, as well as on www.royalcanin.com/cathealth. The videos will be available to watch on demand following each event.

"Royal Canin and Hannah Shaw are bringing this exciting cat education series to consumers across the country in hopes that more pet owners will keep feline health, wellness and nutrition at the top of their minds," said Anthony Wild, Cat Acceleration Director of Royal Canin USA. "We are striving to make sure cat health is continuously seen as a priority and believe this will bring the cat community closer to that goal."

In addition to YouTube, more resources on cat health, nutrition and behavior will be available in the Royal Canin Catology Facebook Group, a community for cat owners, where veterinarians, nutritionists and other feline experts will host chats and share resources for new kitten and cat fosters and owners.

More than half of American cats do not receive annual preventive veterinary care1. As part of Royal Canin's annual Take Your Cat to the Vet campaign, Royal Canin and Hannah Shaw are partnering to raise awareness about the issue and will touch on tips and advice during each episode to help underscore the importance of regular check-ups and establishing a relationship with a veterinarian.

Curious cat owners can visit www.royalcanin.com/cathealth for further information and resources.

1Based on 2014 Bayer Veterinary Care Usage Study III: Feline Findings

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE Royal Canin