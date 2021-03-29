Royal Canin® Plans to Build New Factory in Ohio to Meet Growing Pet Food Demand

Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science, health and nutrition. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.

"At Royal Canin, everything we do is in service of our purpose: to create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Our investment in the new Ohio manufacturing facility will enable us to meet the ever-growing needs of pets and their owners across North America," said Cecile Coutens, President, Royal Canin North America. "As industry leaders in pet health, we have a tremendous responsibility to make a healthier life for pets through our tailored nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals who share our same purpose. We recognize that pets make our life better and this has been more evident recently with the support pets have provided families throughout the pandemic. Our new site will help ensure we can serve more pet owners and bring our nutrition to more cats and dogs than ever before."

The Lewisburg, Ohio location will join Royal Canin's five other manufacturing sites across the United States and Canada and the new factory build is part of a broader growth plan for Royal Canin. This announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of a $200M expansion at its Lebanon, Tennessee facility.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Lewisburg area and continue to partner with the State of Ohio to invest in U.S. manufacturing and the local community," said Roland Hooley, Vice President of Value Chain Operations for Royal Canin North America. "This expansion fuels the local economy and allows us to further invest in communities like Lewisburg where we are proud to call home."

"We and our partners at the Dayton Development Coalition welcome Royal Canin North America's newest manufacturing facility in Lewisburg, which will be its first in Ohio and one of five in the United States," said J.P Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Royal Canin is a global leader in pet nutrition, and we look forward to 224 Ohioans producing its high-quality products that will benefit the health of pets and the happiness of their owners throughout the North American market."

Brenda Latanza, Director of Economic Development for the Preble County Development Partnership, added "We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand in Preble County. This incredible new manufacturing facility will bring 224 jobs to Lewisburg. Royal Canin is an amazing community partner for Harrison Township, the Village of Lewisburg and all of Preble County. This exciting opportunity will have a huge impact on our overall economy - a meaningful win for all involved. The Preble County Development Partnership looks forward to continuing to assist Royal Canin's economic development and workforce development needs as they grow and prosper here in Preble County."

Construction of the 450,000 square foot facility is set to begin in May 2021 and is expected to start operations in the second half of 2023, bringing more than 224 new jobs to the area. The factory will manufacture both Royal Canin and EUKANUBA™ health and nutrition with both dog and cat food product lines. The new facility will be built to meet leading-edge environmental standards, and will pursue a LEED Silver Certified upon completion, demonstrating Mars' commitment to sustainability. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is the globally accepted benchmark for designing, constructing and operating green buildings.

Royal Canin currently operates its Pet Health Nutrition Center, a global research and development hub for the company, in Lewisburg, Ohio. The new factory will be located on the same property at 6574 OH-503, Lewisburg, Ohio 45338.

A ceremonial grounding breaking event will be held in the coming weeks, and details will follow. For more information on Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com.

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

