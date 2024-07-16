ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND MEGHAN TRAINOR HOST PARTY OF THE SUMMER FOR NEW UTOPIA OF THE SEAS

The GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter and Utopia's godmother marked the milestone ahead of the ultimate short getaway's July 19 debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida

MIAMI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International and GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor rang in the vacation of celebrations, Utopia of the Seas, with a blowout summer party in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Trainor, the godmother of the new vacation, marked the introduction of the ultimate short getaway in an official naming event on board with more than 4,000 partygoers, the legendary Rev Run and DJ Ruckus at the turntables, Royal Caribbean crew members and executives and more. The moment comes just days ahead of the final milestone, when Utopia debuts with the first of its 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways on Friday, July 19.

Royal Caribbean International and GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor threw the party of the summer for the new Utopia of the Seas in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. The ultimate short getaway officially debuts on Friday, July 19, when Utopia begins 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday vacations to Royal Caribbean's award-winning private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau in The Bahamas.

Celebrating the people and work bringing Utopia to life and the weekend energy coming to every day of the week, the "All That Bass" star took center stage on the ultimate short getaway's iconic open-air AquaTheater to bestow safekeeping onto the ship, its dedicated crew and the millions who will celebrate on Utopia for years to come. The party hit a high note when Trainor performed live for the audience, which included more than 50 of the 20,000-plus Trainor fans who entered for a chance to join the party. The Monday event kicked off Utopia's 3-night celebration and cruise that includes one party after the next, including a live concert on board hosted by Trainor while the new vacation is at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

"Becoming Utopia's godmother and being here for this incredible celebration with Royal Caribbean is a dream come true," said Meghan Trainor, godmother of Utopia of the Seas. "From performing on a breathtaking stage while we're in the middle of the ocean to having my fans here to sing and dance with me and experiencing it all with my family – Utopia really is the ultimate short getaway. I'm so honored to be part of the memories so many will make here."

The celebration will set the tone for vacations on Utopia, where everyone to make more memories on a short getaway than ever. Friends and families can celebrate any occasion or just getting away with a lineup of experiences that brings unmatched weekend energy to the table. There's everything from more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, including a lineup of parties only on Utopia, two casinos and Royal Railway – Utopia Station, a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience; to more pools than the days to count, thrills; show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and more.

"We set out to create a utopian playground at sea that delivers the perfect short getaway and ultimate vacation," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "I'm immensely proud of our dream team that turned this vision into reality. Utopia of the Seas embodies our commitment to push boundaries and deliver the best vacation experiences responsibly."

The vibes also extend beyond Utopia to Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. The top-rated private island ups the ante with 14 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, the newly opened adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, that features a private beach, pools and spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and a live DJ; and more.

"Every day on Utopia will feel like the weekend. The unmatched energy and ways to make memories – between the pools, thrills and more and our award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay – will bring friends and families together on a short getaway like never before," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "This epic party, the vacation of celebrations, is just getting started!"

Beginning Friday, vacationers everywhere can explore Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas on one of Utopia's 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday escapes. The ultimate short getaway will welcome guests to make more memories than ever before with a roster of experiences that bring big weekend energy to every day of the week. There's everything from more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, including a lineup of parties only on Utopia, two casinos and Royal Railway – Utopia Station, a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience; to more pools than the days to count; thrills, like the longest dry slide at sea; show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and more.

For more details about Utopia, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean's website to learn more and begin planning their ultimate weekend getaway.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice to Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls] and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020, she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!

In September of 2021, she also launched her podcast Workin' On It, which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022, Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the firstever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, "Wrap Me Up." In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. This summer, Meghan released her sixth studio album entitled Timeless, which includes hit songs "Been Like This" featuring T Pain, and "To the Moon." Meghan will also embark on her first North American tour in 7 years, this fall.

