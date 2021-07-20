Royal Caribbean Answers The Call Of The Wild And Becomes First To Return To Alaska

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The great Alaska adventure is now underway – Royal Caribbean is back and bolder than ever as the first cruise line to sail to the Last Frontier since September 2019. Yesterday, Serenade of the Seas kicked off the highly anticipated comeback of the summer season when it departed on the first of a series of 7-night cruises from Seattle. The sailing marks a celebratory moment for the cruise industry, local workforce, regional suppliers and Alaska's beloved communities that were significantly impacted by the absence of all cruise tourism, which normally represents more than 60% of the state's visitors and generates upwards of $3 billion for its economy each year. Ninety-seven percent of the entire onboard community on Serenade is fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean will mark its long-awaited return to Alaska in July 2021 with 7-night cruises – roundtrip from Seattle – on board Serenade and Ovation of the Seas. Cruising the Gulf of Alaska as soon as July 19, Serenade will offer itineraries to popular ports of call and sights, including Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska. Starting Aug. 13, Ovation ventures out to cruise the Inside Passage and visit bucket-list destinations, such as Skagway, Sitka and Juneau, Alaska. Returning to the U.S. and Europe 2021 Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas set sail on Monday, July 19 as the first cruise ship to head for Alaska since September 2019. The sailing is a milestone for the cruise industry, local workforce and Alaska’s beloved communities that were significantly impacted by the absence of all cruise tourism, which normally represents more than 60% of the state’s visitors and generates upwards of $3 billion for its economy each year. Calling Seattle home, Serenade offers 7-night itineraries with far-flung highlights such as Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka, Alaska, along with Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier. Serenade of the Seas sailing in Seattle. Ideal for all-weather cruising, the Radiance Class ship features the signature, 40-foot-tall rock climbing wall, a mini golf course, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass elevators for jaw-dropping views, an outdoor movie screen, pools, popular restaurants – Giovanni’s Table, Chops Grille and Izumi – and more.

A local favorite, Serenade sets course for classic cities and quaint towns like Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier. The ship will be joined by Ovation of the Seas in Seattle starting Aug. 13, rounding out Royal Caribbean's great Alaska comeback in 2021.

"Cruising in Alaska is finally back, and we are excited to be the first to return. Alaska is one of the most popular destinations among our guests, especially families with young kids – children who are ineligible for the vaccine today," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "We are grateful for the support of our partners, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and other government and health authorities. This is a return that is significantly felt by many, including those whose communities rely on cruise tourism."

Once again, families and guests of all ages can venture out to explore the untouched wilds of Alaska by sea after more than a year. The sights will be in full view on board Serenade, thanks to ocean-facing glass elevators and floor-to-ceiling windows that keep the showstopping scenery – and wildlife sightings – in focus. Plus, there is an exciting lineup of signature guest favorites, including the rock climbing wall that touts ocean views from 40 feet, poolside movie nights under the stars and dining venues inspired by a world of flavors, such as Chops Grille, Giovanni's Table and Izumi. With impressive glaciers, an expansive coastline and mountainous landscape on display between one charming port and the next, Royal Caribbean's cruises to the Last Frontier also offer guests firsthand experiences with local experts that uncover the region's carefully preserved traditions and what has influenced the cultures, both past and present.

Serenade is the cruise industry's first ship to return to Alaska and the second in Royal Caribbean's world-class fleet to welcome back guests in the U.S. after Freedom of the Seas set sail from Miami for a celebratory Fourth of July weekend. Thirteen Royal Caribbean ships will be sailing around the world by the end of August, including Ovation of the Seas, which is set to sail on 7-night adventures to Skagway, Sitka and Juneau, Alaska and through the famed Inside Passage. The cruise line recently extended Ovation's Alaska season into October with four additional sailings. With more to be announced, the largest cruise line's current lineup of returning ships is available here.

Health and Safety Measures for Alaska Cruises

Vacationers sailing to Alaska can cruise with peace of mind knowing that Royal Caribbean requires that all crew members and guests who meet the age of eligibility for the vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Aug. 1, the vaccine age requirement for travelers will be lowered from age 16 to 12. Children younger than the eligible age must undergo testing and follow other health and safety protocols. A full list of the travel requirements for Alaska cruises are available here.

The vaccine policy is one of the cruise line's multilayered measures that safeguard the well-being of all guests, crew members and the communities at each port of call. These protocols include the ships' robust ventilation systems, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and cruising at reduced occupancy as ships initially return to sailing.

To sail with families and travelers of all ages, including children ineligible for the vaccine, Serenade successfully completed a simulated voyage and received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The certificate confirms Royal Caribbean's health and safety measures fulfill the CDC's guidance and requirements.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

www.rclcorporate.com

