ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPANDS ARTIST DISCOVERY PROGRAM WITH 11 BAHAMIAN CREATIVES TO BE FEATURED AT ROYAL BEACH CLUB PARADISE ISLAND

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean takes its Artist Discovery Program from ship to shore with the latest selection of artists to be featured at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, the first-of-its-kind beach club destination opening December 2025. As part of the program, the vacation brand has chosen 11 local Bahamian artists to curate art pieces across 25 locations at the first beach club in the Royal Beach Club Collection, combining the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas with all-inclusive experiences to bring to life the ultimate beach day.

Combining Royal Caribbean’s signature experiences with the authentic Bahamian culture and spirit, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is on its way to deliver the ultimate beach day in December 2025. Introduced on Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s “Artist Discovery Program” calls on up-and-coming artists in the destinations the vacation brand visits to spotlight their region’s culture and people. The program’s next editions in the Caribbean take center stage on Star of the Seas and at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in December 2025, inviting artists to put their work on display for millions of vacationers to experience. The world’s largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo, is where vacationers can keep the party vibes going all day on Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Fueled by DJ-spun beats and dancing, the swim-up bar located in Party Cove serves up tropical cocktails, a VIP section and more.

"We could not be more excited to share the Artist Discovery Program cohort for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a group of local artists who have a true passion for their craft and their home, The Bahamas," said Philip Simon, president, Royal Caribbean Group Bahamas. "Bahamian culture is known to be vibrant and dynamic, and the pieces created by these artists will reflect the lively energy and beautiful landscape of The Bahamas throughout the destination."

Royal Caribbean's Artist Discovery Program was designed to provide local, emerging artists with the opportunity to showcase their artwork to global audiences. Through the program, artists received grants of varying amounts to create specialty art pieces such as large-scale murals and expressive sculptures that will be on display throughout the island.

The artwork for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will embody three main themes—Underwater Adventures, which will emphasize The Bahamas' rich marine life; Junkanoo Jubilee, which will celebrate the musical, dance and festive traditions of the island and its people; and Bahama Bliss, which will express tranquility, escape and relaxation. Two signature pieces that will be featured include a vibrant 22-foot-tall Junkanoo-inspired mural highlighting Bahamian culture and wildlife, created by local visual artist Allan Wallace and a vintage postcard-inspired art piece warmly welcoming vacationers to "Paradise" on Paradise Island, by portrait artist Deldra Sands.

Additional artists that will be featured include:

Minolta Butler: Across three locations of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Butler will create murals that reflect the energy and eye-catching colors of The Bahamas. Internationally recognized, Butler specializes in both traditional art mediums such as drawing, painting, illustrations and untraditional mediums like coffee and wine.

Across three locations of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Butler will create murals that reflect the energy and eye-catching colors of The Bahamas. Internationally recognized, Butler specializes in both traditional art mediums such as drawing, painting, illustrations and untraditional mediums like coffee and wine. June Collie: Collie will design one of four large flamingo sculptures located around the beach club, honoring the national bird of The Bahamas. Collie's work draws from her upbringing in Nassau, exploring themes of family, womanhood and the joys of Caribbean life.

Collie will design one of four large flamingo sculptures located around the beach club, honoring the national bird of The Bahamas. Collie's work draws from her upbringing in Nassau, exploring themes of family, womanhood and the joys of Caribbean life. Preston Hanna: Drawing from his belief that art can be daring, modern and inclusive, Hanna will design a striking flamingo sculpture for guests to admire as they eat, drink and vibe at the beach club. Through his use of bold colors and distinctive strokes, Hanna's artwork captures the evolution of Bahamian culture and its people.

Drawing from his belief that art can be daring, modern and inclusive, Hanna will design a striking flamingo sculpture for guests to admire as they eat, drink and vibe at the beach club. Through his use of bold colors and distinctive strokes, Hanna's artwork captures the evolution of Bahamian culture and its people. Amaani Hepburn: At the beach club, Hepburn will create a colorful mural that draws from her personal experiences and explores the relationship between the Caribbean's natural environment and its people. Through photography, painting and writing, Hepburn documents moments within her environment and aims to memorialize them in their most honest form in her art.

At the beach club, Hepburn will create a colorful mural that draws from her personal experiences and explores the relationship between the Caribbean's natural environment and its people. Through photography, painting and writing, Hepburn documents moments within her environment and aims to memorialize them in their most honest form in her art. Chaavanté Newton: Newton's use of bold colors, fluid forms and layered compositions will evolve into vibrant murals on two bars at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Newton is a visual artist whose work is rooted in the culture, energy and storytelling traditions of the Caribbean.

Newton's use of bold colors, fluid forms and layered compositions will evolve into vibrant murals on two bars at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Newton is a visual artist whose work is rooted in the culture, energy and storytelling traditions of the Caribbean. John Paul: Paul will create two bold murals leaving a lasting impression on guests. His comprehensive understanding of color theory and use of oversized brush stroke technique allows him to capture a sense of rhythm and depth in his paintings while drawing inspiration from the tropical land and seascapes of The Bahamas.

Paul will create two bold murals leaving a lasting impression on guests. His comprehensive understanding of color theory and use of oversized brush stroke technique allows him to capture a sense of rhythm and depth in his paintings while drawing inspiration from the tropical land and seascapes of The Bahamas. Deldra Sands: Sands, a portrait artist, will create a mural and design a flamingo sculpture at the destination. Her inspiration comes from a profound connection to the beauty of faces and the intricacies of nature in The Bahamas. Through the use of traditional mediums, she aims to invite viewers to step into and experience her art.

Sands, a portrait artist, will create a mural and design a flamingo sculpture at the destination. Her inspiration comes from a profound connection to the beauty of faces and the intricacies of nature in The Bahamas. Through the use of traditional mediums, she aims to invite viewers to step into and experience her art. Lamaro Smith: As a visual artist with a focus on illustration, animation and design, Smith will create three murals that provide an immersive visual experience for guests. Influenced by the vibrant colors and natural beauty of his upbringing in The Bahamas, Smith is dedicated to helping others share their narratives and building a community for aspiring Bahamian artists.

As a visual artist with a focus on illustration, animation and design, Smith will create three murals that provide an immersive visual experience for guests. Influenced by the vibrant colors and natural beauty of his upbringing in The Bahamas, Smith is dedicated to helping others share their narratives and building a community for aspiring Bahamian artists. Edrin Symonette: Vacationers will awe at Symonette's murals at multiple locations around the island. In his art, Symonette celebrates the vibrant natural and cultural identity of The Bahamas, weaving together the colors, textures, and forms of land and sea to tell a story of connection and celebration.

Vacationers will awe at Symonette's murals at multiple locations around the island. In his art, Symonette celebrates the vibrant natural and cultural identity of The Bahamas, weaving together the colors, textures, and forms of land and sea to tell a story of connection and celebration. Allan Wallace: As guests enter the beach club, they'll be met with a bold and dynamic mural where they'll feel the spirt and vibes of The Bahamas through Wallace's art. A self-taught creative, Wallace's diverse portfolio of artistic expression ranges from murals to live performances and fine art.

As guests enter the beach club, they'll be met with a bold and dynamic mural where they'll feel the spirt and vibes of The Bahamas through Wallace's art. A self-taught creative, Wallace's diverse portfolio of artistic expression ranges from murals to live performances and fine art. Angelika Wallace-Whitfield: From large, vivid murals to a brightly colored flamingo sculpture, Wallace-Whitfield's artistic expression will be felt throughout Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. As a visual artist and curator, Wallace-Whitfield's artwork is inspired by the Bahamian lived experience, incorporating native flora from both land and sea; while incorporating color palettes from nature, food and Junkanoo.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is where exclusive meets all inclusive. With three zones for three different vibes—Party Cove, Chill Beach and Family Beach –families, couples and vacationers alike can experience the ultimate beach day their way. Whether it's laying out at Chill Beach, dancing with the DJ at The Floating Flamingo, the world's largest swim up bar, or splashing around with the kids at Family Beach, there's something for everyone to enjoy all day long.

