ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP ANNOUNCES EXIT GLACIER GREENHOUSES AS 2026 'PORT PARTNERS' SMALL BUSINESS ACCELERATOR AWARDEE IN SEWARD, ALASKA

The comprehensive program supporting local entrepreneurs culminated in a pitch competition spotlighting local innovation and economic growth

SEWARD, Alaska, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), a global vacation leader, today announced Exit Glacier Greenhouses, pioneered by Sydney Singer, as the recipient of its inaugural Port Partners Small Business Accelerator Award, recognizing the company's potential to drive economic growth, create local opportunity, and contribute to the long-term vitality of the Seward community.



Exit Glacier Greenhouses aims to provide Seward, Alaska with year-round produce and deliver premium quality freshness and taste, grown with the lowest environmental impact. In a state where more than 95% of food is imported, the need to develop resilient, eco-friendly infrastructure to ensure community food security is critical. With the $20,000 grant, Singer plans to begin development of six pre-designed, crop-specific greenhouse modules with solar powering. Upgraded infrastructure will expand production from 2026's anticipated 700 pounds of seasonal production to 4,000 pounds of food within a year.

Speed Speed From left to right: Greg Haas, instructor, Alaska Vocational Technical Center; Sydney Singer, founder, Exit Glacier Greenhouse; Preston Carnahan, vice president, Destination Development, Alaska, West Coast, and Pacific; Dr. Cory Ortiz, division director, Alaska Vocational Technical Center.

"I look forward to growing my business to ensure that all 2,900 Seward residents can have access to much-needed fruits and vegetables for a healthy diet, made possible through the Port Partners grant," said Sydney Singer, founder of Exit Glacier Greenhouses. "The critical business skills and connections with fellow business owners and mentors I have gained through the program have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the joyful opportunity this has brought to me, my cohort participants, and our community."

The announcement follows the conclusion of the 2026 Port Partners Small Business Accelerator program in Seward, a multi-month initiative designed to help local entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses through education, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to funding. Part of Royal Caribbean Group's broader SEA the Future platform, dedicated to Sustaining the Planet, Energizing Communities, and Accelerating Innovation, the program was supported by key partners including Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC), University of Alaska, Alaska Small Business Development Center, Seward Chamber of Commerce, and City of Seward.

"At Royal Caribbean Group, we believe strong communities are essential to delivering memorable vacation experiences," said Preston Carnahan, vice president, Destination Development, Alaska, West Coast, and Pacific, Royal Caribbean Group. "The Port Partners program is about investing in local entrepreneurs who are creating opportunities, supporting economic resilience, and helping communities thrive. We congratulate Exit Glacier Greenhouses on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to supporting their continued growth."



Exit Glacier Greenhouses receives $20,000 in funding, college credits, ongoing mentorship from business leaders, and increased exposure through the Port Partners network to help accelerate progress and expand their impact in the region.

This year's program brought together 15 participants from across South Central Alaska for a series of workshops and coaching sessions focused on business planning, financial management, marketing, community engagement, and sustainable growth strategies. Participants were paired with experienced, local entrepreneurs and industry professionals who provided guidance throughout the program. Graduating participants received three credits from the University of Alaska system and had the opportunity to pitch their business plan to a group of community leader judges at a live community event.

To spotlight Seward's current and future small business pipeline, the celebration was catered by Primrose Provisions, Flamingo Lounge, Firebrand BBQ, Alaska Culinary Experience, and Stoney Creek Brewhouse, with decorations by Lift'd Gifts, and music from Blackwater Railroad.

For more information about Port Partners and future initiatives, visit PortPartners.com.

See how Royal Caribbean Group is energizing communities around the world in our mission to vacation responsibly with the SEA The Future program.

Follow the Port Partners journey on Royal Caribbean Group's social channels.

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About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, one-of-a-kind destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group