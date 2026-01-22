Royal Caribbean Group Announces Inaugural Class of Port Partners Business Accelerator Program in Seward, Alaska

Local entrepreneurs selected for program designed to strengthen Seward's small-business ecosystem

SEWARD, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), a global vacation leader that is redefining the future of vacations, has chosen 15 final candidates for its inaugural 'Port Partners' business accelerator program in Seward, Alaska. The new cohort will complete a comprehensive 10-week college-level course at the Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) and engage with local entrepreneurial leaders and mentors to grow their knowledge, skill set, and work toward a successful business launch.

Taught by Greg Haas, a current maritime instructor at Alaska Vocational Technical Center, and owner of Stoney Creek Brewery, the educational curriculum will strengthen the candidates understanding of small business creation and development, with a focus on supply chain, management, legal processes, marketing campaigns, and more, to set individuals up for their new role: business owner. Seward's accomplished local entrepreneurs will also impart advice, guidance, and career lessons during one-on-one mentorship sessions, providing students with tangible examples to learn from. Upon successful course completion, each participant will be eligible to receive three college credits from the University of Alaska system.

Following graduation, each entrepreneur will pitch their idea to a panel of Seward business owners and leaders, seeking the opportunity to be the standout winner to earn $20,000 to kickstart their business.

"Through Port Partners, it's been a privilege to see first-hand Seward residents' creativity and bold business ideas dedicated to seeing their community thrive," said Preston Carnahan, vice president, Destination Development, West Coast and Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean Group. "We are thrilled to collaborate with AVTEC, University of Alaska system, Seward Small Business Development Center, and Seward Chamber of Commerce, to bring these resources to a town whose heartbeat lies at the center of entrepreneurship and ingenuity."

"Port Partners is built on trust, time, and real opportunity—values that matter deeply in Seward," said Greg Haas, instructor, Alaska Vocational Technical Center. "I'm excited to bring entrepreneurs together, challenge how we think about business ownership, and help strengthen our community through shared learning and long-term success.

The cohort consists of 15 individuals with a variety of backgrounds, interests, and goals, but alike in their commitment to Seward. This bespoke initiative is dedicated to serving destinations the company visits around the world, collaboratively partnering with on-the-ground stakeholders to invest in economic development, community impact, and environmental protection. Embodying the 'Energizing Communities' pillar of its SEA the Future program, this first Port Partners effort offers an exciting, challenging, and rewarding experience that will uplift future entrepreneurs in Seward.

Meet the cohort:

Brendan Ryan

Calley Davenport

Clay Lambert

Elizabeth Dunn

Emerson Cross

Genevieve DeRoos

Heather Bardarson

James Natale

Josiah Bonner

Katherine Georgia

Morgan Shepard

Otto Nipp

Sydney Singer

Taylor Wilson

Victoria Provenza

Port Partners is brought to the community of Seward in collaboration with including AVTEC, the University of Alaska System, the Seward Small Business Development Center, and the City of Seward. Together, these organizations are creating pathways that connect education, mentorship, and real-world support to strengthen Seward's entrepreneurial pipeline.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to 1000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

