Royal Caribbean Group, Inter Miami CF and University of Miami Team Up to Bring 'Coral Gardening' to South Florida Community

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science's Rescue a Reef coral restoration program celebrates World Oceans Day with a new coral restoration site creating over a thousand coral colonies

MIAMI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Oceans Day, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is celebrating the oceans it sails by partnering with Inter Miami CF to sponsor six months' worth of coral restoration expeditions with Rescue a Reef. The citizen science program run by the University of Miami Rosenstiel School will help provide meaningful, hands-on opportunities for local South Florida communities to contribute to coral gardening and reef restoration. The collaborative efforts will result in over a thousand coral colonies being planted by locals onto the reefs just miles from Miami's shoreline.

Snorkeling, coral reefs

To mark World Oceans Day, Royal Caribbean Group and research divers from Rescue a Reef welcomed Inter Miami's midfielder and Miami native, Benjamin Cremaschi on a coral restoration expedition. Cremaschi and Nick Rose, vice president, head of ESG, Royal Caribbean Group, teamed up to dive into "Royal Caribbean Group Reef", a new coral restoration site for research and rehabilitation. Working together they laid the groundwork that will build up lively neighborhoods of coral colonies that provide shelter, food and nursery areas for numerous marine species.

"Spending a big part of my life around our oceans, first as part of a Navy family and then starting my career as a shipboard environmental officer, I know first-hand how important it is to keep our oceans healthy to sustain our planet," said Nick Rose, vice president, head of ESG at Royal Caribbean Group. "It was an incredible experience to come together with Benjamin and expert researchers to protect the beauty of the oceans and to be able to create opportunities for our local communities to join us."

"We are excited to collaborate with Royal Caribbean Group in support of our efforts for coral reef restoration," said Diego Lirman, professor of marine biology and ecology and director of Rescue a Reef program at the Rosenstiel School. "Reef restoration is a vital component of maintaining healthy and productive coral reefs. Coral reefs provide food, coastline protection and boundless recreation for ocean enthusiasts."

"As a Key Biscayne native, I've always had a special appreciation for the ocean. That's why it was important to me to team up with Royal Caribbean to do my part in maintaining the health of our oceans," said Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. "It was amazing to see the Royal Caribbean Group Reef and to help with the restoration project. Our hope is that the work we did inspires continued efforts from the community so we can have a lasting impact together."

Royal Caribbean Group's decades-long partnership with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School has driven important research on the health of the oceans, including coral reefs. Now, through Rescue a Reef, Royal Caribbean Group and Inter Miami CF, Royal Caribbean International's official vacation partner, are teaming up to help raise awareness on the importance of coral reefs to both our ecosystems and communities. These homegrown powerhouses will continue to work together to allow recreational SCUBA divers and snorkelers to contribute to their conservation and restoration by registering here.

Continuing ocean celebration onboard

Not missing a chance to celebrate with guests, Royal Caribbean Group is making studying the ocean fun onboard its ships. The company launched a video series developed in partnership with OceanScope, a University of Miami Rosenstiel School program that equips Royal Caribbean Group ships with instruments that provide scientists with critical oceanographic and atmospheric information to study the oceans. The videos will be available for guests on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises mobile app and on Silverseas' stateroom TVs, introducing them to ocean topics and how OceanScope has helped advance ocean data collection and research.

In addition, ships sailing across the world will feature activities like walks onboard to support endangered sea turtles and youth programming to highlight the importance of healthy oceans to the planet and future generations.

Royal Caribbean Group's mission to deliver the best vacation responsibly goes beyond World Oceans Day, with the company championing a broader commitment to SEA the Future by sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation. To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group's sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/sustainability/

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 66 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, JPMorgan Chase, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

About the University of Miami and Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science

The University of Miami is a private research university and academic health system with a distinct geographic capacity to connect institutions, individuals, and ideas across the hemisphere and around the world. The University's vibrant and diverse academic community comprises 12 schools and colleges serving more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 180 majors and programs. Located within one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world, the University is building new bridges across geographic, cultural, and intellectual borders, bringing a passion for scholarly excellence, a spirit of innovation, a respect for including and elevating diverse voices, and a commitment to tackling the challenges facing our world. With more than $413 million in research and sponsored program expenditures annually, the University of Miami is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU).

Founded in 1943, the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science is one of the world's premier research institutions in the continental United States. The School's basic and applied research programs seek to improve understanding and prediction of Earth's geological, oceanic, and atmospheric systems by focusing on four key pillars:

*Saving lives through better forecasting of extreme weather and seismic events.

*Feeding the world by developing sustainable wild fisheries and aquaculture programs.

*Unlocking ocean secrets through research on climate, weather, energy and medicine.

*Preserving marine species, including endangered sharks and other fish, as well as protecting and restoring threatened coral reefs.

www.earth.miami.edu.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group