Royal Caribbean Group Officially Launches Royal Caribbean Group Foundation, Building on Decades of Meaningful Global Impact

The new Royal Caribbean Group Foundation formalizes a commitment to scale the company's philanthropic partnerships globally, expanding its ability to collaborate with organizations and institutions that support economic opportunity, community well-being, and environmental stewardship.

"Strong communities are essential to delivering exceptional vacation experiences, and the Royal Caribbean Group Foundation reflects the company's belief that tourism can be a force for long-term positive change," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "Supporting the education of emergency medicine physicians in South Florida is an example of how we invest in the long-term vitality of the places we operate, contributing to the essential systems that help communities thrive and sustain meaningful economic opportunity."

The Royal Caribbean Group Foundation is powered by the mission of the company's existing SEA the Future framework - Sustaining the planet, Energizing communities, and Accelerating innovation. Its inception is an authentic step forward in Royal Caribbean Group's mission to invest in the long-term vitality of the destinations people are eager to discover, ensuring that tourism continues to create shared value for generations to come.

Continual learning and advancing innovation are key components of SEA the Future's focus embodied by such purposeful projects as:

$15 million in scholarships awarded to 6,660+ students since 1998

235+ community partners supported across 85+ destinations in 2025

$13 million invested in conservation efforts and transformational operations work with World Wildlife Fund since 2016

$1.6 million donated to disaster relief in 2025

15 years of operating L'Ecole Nouvelle Royal Caribbean (ENRC) school in Haiti with 4,600 graduates and 700 scholarships awarded

280+ scholarships awarded to United Kingdom Cadet Program maritime students

26 reimagined educational spaces impacting 26,000+ teachers and 400,000+ students over 20 years

In addition, Royal Caribbean Group employees have contributed thousands of volunteer hours supporting education, disaster relief, ocean conservation, and community development initiatives around the world. To learn more about the company's efforts and SEA the Future platform, go to royalcaribbeangroup.com/corporateresponsibility.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com .

About Royal Caribbean Group Foundation

Launched in 2026, the Royal Caribbean Group Foundation is a charitable entity established by Royal Caribbean Group to advance positive, lasting change through global and regional partnerships and community-based solutions. This dedicated focus builds on a deep-rooted history in global impact, supporting 235+ community partners across disaster relief, ocean conservation, and more. Anchored by the mission of Royal Caribbean Group's SEA the Future program, the Foundation aids efforts that Sustain our planet, Energize communities, and Accelerate innovation. The Royal Caribbean Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax‑exempt organization, and donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law (EIN 39‑3424030). Learn more at RCGfoundation.org.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group