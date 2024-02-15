Royal Caribbean Group Signs Agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique for its Next Oasis Class Ship

News provided by

Royal Caribbean Group

15 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique to order a seventh Oasis Class ship for delivery to its Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028.

"While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas this summer, we're already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand's extremely popular Oasis Class," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Across our three brands, we are focused on continuously challenging ourselves to deliver the ultimate vacation experience."

Today's announcement follows Royal Caribbean Group's recent introduction of three new ships including Silver Nova, Celebrity Ascent and Icon of the Seas.

"These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Chantiers de l'Atlantique to bring to life the lucky seventh Oasis Class vessel of what is a remarkable class of ships," added Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Since the 2009 introduction of the original gamechanger, Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class have delivered memorable vacations to millions of families and adventurers of all ages. The renowned ships revolutionized cruising with innovations from the debut of the neighborhood concept to the first-ever split superstructure design and entertainment across air, ice, water and stage, and the next in the lineup will continue that legacy with the latest combination of bold revolutionary, evolutionary and signature experiences.

"This order signals Royal Caribbean Group's continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea," said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life."

This order is contingent upon financing, which is expected to be completed later this year.

For more information on Royal Caribbean Group and its brands, visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 8 ships on order as of December 31, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

