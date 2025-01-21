Royal Caribbean Group Signs Agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique for Sixth Edge Series Ship

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique to order a sixth Edge Series ship for delivery to Celebrity Cruises in 2028. Edge 6 or "Xcel 2" will be the sister-ship to Celebrity Xcel, which is preparing to take its inaugural sail later this year. Other Edge Series ships include Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Edge – the first ship in the series that was delivered in 2018.

"Celebrity's Edge Series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences. Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. Partnering with Chantiers de l'Atlantique to expand the Edge Series with Edge 6 is another milestone in our mission to deliver the world's best vacations responsibly."

"Celebrity Xcel will be the happy place of vacationers globally when she launches in November and we're thrilled to be making this commitment to bring her a sister ship in Edge 6," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Celebrity Xcel will take forward the best of Edge Series ships coupled with seven new experiences, all perfected with the help of our recently announced Xcel Dream Makers - an industry first program enlisting the power of cruisers to make final decisions across culinary, interior design and entertainment."

Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series ships transformed guest's experience by bringing them closer to destinations with state-of-the-art features like the iconic Magic Carpet® – the world's first cantilevered, floating platform at sea – offering a unique way to dine, drink and connect with destinations, or take in the dramatic local landscapes. Other innovations introduced by Celebrity's Edge Series ships include Infinite Veranda® staterooms, which erase the boundaries between ship and shore. The sixth ship in the lineup will incorporate the series' key features and make room for other yet-to-be-announced innovations.

"The strong ties between Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group have led to the creation of the unique Edge Series design," said Laurent Castaing, Chief Executive Officer, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "This sixth ship marks the epitome of a pioneering series in the cruise industry that is both elegant, high-performing, and ever more innovative, notably thanks to its methanol capabilities."

Royal Caribbean Group's newbuild pipeline currently includes a total of eight ships on order. This year, the company will welcome two new ships including Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel. With this announcement, Royal Caribbean Group continues to drive its moderate capacity growth to help guests turn a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

This agreement is contingent upon customary conditions, including financing.

