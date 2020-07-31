Royal Caribbean Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And Second Quarter Financial Results
Jul 31, 2020, 15:04 ET
MIAMI, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Monday, August 10, 2020, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2020 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.
You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner of four global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea.and Azamara. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 63 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 31, 2020. Learn more at www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
