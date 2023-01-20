Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update, fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

Royal Caribbean Group

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.  The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.  A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group 
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.  Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

