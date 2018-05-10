Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line

MIAMI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- They said "YES!" Actors and avid Royal Caribbean International fans Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, along with their 17-month-old son Ocean, have accepted the honor to be Godfamily of the world's largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas. Royal Caribbean "popped the question" to the PenaVegas while the adventure-loving family was on board Symphony's sister ship, Harmony of the Seas, to film Hallmark Channel's Love at Sea – starring the couple opposite each other.

The young family has firsthand expertise on the distinct combination of high-energy experiences only found on Royal Caribbean, having celebrated a number of milestones on the award-winning Oasis Class ships, including getting engaged on Oasis of the Seas and spending their babymoon on Allure of the Seas. Royal Caribbean's nearly 25-year relationship with Carlos began on his first cruise when he was just 4 years old, only to be beat by son Ocean, who sailed for the first time at 13 months. The newest ship to join the Royal Caribbean fleet, Symphony of the Seas redefines how guests of all ages stay and play, delivering the ultimate family adventure. The PenaVegas are globetrotters who inspire families as they explore and open themselves to a variety of the world's most exciting cultures, foods and experiences.

"Carlos and Alexa have been an extension of our family for quite some time, and they truly personify our spirit of innovation and adventure in every way," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "We're very excited to welcome them and their son Ocean as the first-ever Godfamily to officially name a ship. Their passion for cruising and commitment to family make them the perfect choice to serve as the guiding spirits for Symphony of the Seas."

"Words can't describe the overwhelming emotions we're feeling," said Carlos PenaVega, alongside Alexa and Ocean. "Royal Caribbean ships have been the backdrops to so many unforgettable moments in our life, and it means so much to us to be named Godfamily of Symphony of the Seas. Royal Caribbean continues to make amazing memories with our family, and this next adventure will be our best yet."

The PenaVegas are no strangers to the spotlight. Carlos shot to fame after starring on the highly successful Nickelodeon musical comedy BIG TIME RUSH as "Carlos Garcia." Since then, he has starred in a number of feature films, as well as the highly acclaimed TV remake of GREASE: Live as "Kenickie." Equally impressive, Alexa made a name for herself at an early age as "Carmen Cortez" in the Spy Kids film series. She has since starred in a number of feature films, TV series and originals, most recently Enchanted Christmas for Hallmark Channel. Together, Alexa, Carlos and Ocean boast a collective nine million followers across their social media platforms, and are the embodiment of the adventurous millennial family.

The announcement of the PenaVegas as Godfamily is a first for the cruise industry, reinforcing Royal Caribbean's promise to deliver unforgettable experiences to guests of all ages. The selection of a new ship's guiding spirit, customarily a godmother, is rooted in a longstanding maritime tradition. The role is often held by renowned athletes, celebrities and royalty. In November 2018, Carlos, Alexa and Ocean will be the first family to have the honor of naming Symphony of the Seas and bestowing a blessing for the safekeeping of her crew and guests during a formal ceremony when she arrives to her permanent home in Miami.

Symphony brings to life every family's vacation dreams with a bold lineup of energy-filled, heart-pumping experiences. The new ship offers the chance to go head to head in a glow-in-the-dark laser tag adventure, take the plunge down the Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea towering 10 stories high – or soak up some sun after getting drenched on epic waterslides and FlowRider surf simulators. After a day at play, families can dine at a variety of venues that will keep taste buds tingling, including Hooked Seafood, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and El Loco Fresh for Mexican street-food fare, all before picking up the sweetest of treats at Sugar Beach. Adding to the excitement is the Ultimate Family Suite, a one-of-a-kind, two-story home away from home designed for both the young and young at heart, where families can enjoy a signature in-suite slide, private cinema, LEGO wall, Luckey Climber vertical maze for kids and whirlpool, among other premium services and amenities.

Symphony of the Seas is homeported in Barcelona, Spain for the summer, visiting Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; and Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy as part of 7-night Mediterranean sailings. Beginning Nov. 9, Miami will become Symphony of the Seas' year-round homeport, making Symphony the first new Oasis Class ship to sail from the cruise capital of the world and Royal Caribbean's new state-of-the-art Terminal A. The ship's 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises will feature visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, the global cruise line's newly revealed private destination in The Bahamas. For more information about Symphony, visit RoyalCaribbean.com/SymphonyoftheSeas.

Royal Caribbean International is an award-winning global cruise brand with a 49-year legacy of innovation and introducing industry "firsts" never before seen at sea. The cruise line features an expansive and unmatched array of features and amenities only found on Royal Caribbean, including jaw-dropping, Broadway-style entertainment and industry-acclaimed programming that appeals to families and adventurous vacationers alike. On board, guests are catered to with the cruise line's world-renowned friendly and engaging service by every staff and crew member. Royal Caribbean has been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 15 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

The cruise line sails 25 of the world's most innovative cruise ships to the most popular destinations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, South America, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers should call their travel agent; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

