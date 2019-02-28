Royal Caribbean International Announces Winter Caribbean Itineraries, Rounding Out Its 2020-2021 North America Deployment

MIAMI, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International is creating more ways to ditch the cold for tropical escapes in the 2020-21 winter season. The global cruise line is introducing a combination of diverse offerings throughout North America and the Caribbean, from new ship pairings in major homeports across Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to a more diverse range of itinerary lengths and popular destinations.

New Adventures from Galveston and San Juan

Royal Caribbean International is creating more ways to ditch the cold for tropical escapes in the 2020-21 winter season. The global cruise line is introducing a combination of diverse offerings throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Big news for the Lone Star state— Adventure of the Seas will call Texas home for the first time in 2020, becoming the largest ship sailing short getaways from Galveston. Touting "only-on-Royal" favorites, including Splashaway Bay and the Perfect Storm waterslides, guests sailing on Adventure can make the most of their 4- and 5-night vacations while visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. Adventure of the Seas will join Liberty of the Seas, which will be sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises year-round from Galveston (announced in Dec. 2018).

Enchantment of the Seas will sail south for the winter to homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the first time, following her summer season in Galveston. Sailing 7-night itineraries from the clear waters of San Juan, Enchantment will open the doors to the awe-inspiring islands of the Southern Caribbean, from the pink sandy beaches of Barbados to the lush tropical mountains of Dominica. Known for its passionate and welcoming spirit, San Juan will continue to be the year-round homeport for Freedom of the Seas, which will be newly reimagined in March 2020 as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernization program.

More Ways to Escape Winter from Florida

Following her multimillion-dollar transformation and summer season in Europe, the amplified Explorer of the Seas will return to Miami with elevated nightlife, exhilarating activities and updated entertainment for all. Explorer will bring the far-flung islands of Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba, as well as Royal Caribbean's private destination in Labadee, Haiti, within reach on 5- and 9-night cruises from Miami. Select 5-night sailings will visit Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, the unparalleled family vacation destination for thrill and chill. The first in the cruise line's Perfect Day Island Collection of destinations around the world, Perfect Day at CocoCay ups the ante on private destination experiences by delivering unmatched adventures and amenities, including Thrill Waterpark with 13 jaw-dropping slides, like Daredevil's Peak – the tallest waterslide in North America; Oasis Lagoon, the Caribbean's largest freshwater pool; the Caribbean's largest wave pool; Up, Up and Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and Chill Island for some beach R&R.

Independence of the Seas will return to Fort Lauderdale in November 2020, sailing 4- and 5-night short getaways to the Western Caribbean and Nassau, The Bahamas. The amped-up ship will also offer select sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay. Whether relaxing on the picturesque Bahamian beach at Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private destination or climbing the Mayan ruins in Cozumel, guests on Independence will relish in adventure-packed, memory-making vacations. Modernized from bow to stern in 2018, Independence will be one of six Royal Amplified ships homeporting on Florida's east coast in 2020.

Vision of the Seas will be offering 10- and 11-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Southern Caribbean. The glass-encased ship will call on dream destinations across the Caribbean, reaching picturesque islands like St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Thomas, San Juan, Antigua and St. Maarten on the 10-night itineraries, while the 11-night sailings will include an overnight stay in Oranjestad, Aruba, a destination hot spot known for world-famous underwater diving locations and wind-sculpted desert landscapes.

Rhapsody of the Seas returns to her longtime homeport of Tampa in 2020 to embark on new adventures. Globetrotters can experience the Panama Canal's intricate waterway system and arrive to the treasured UNESCO World Heritage city of Colon and the ruins of the San Lorenzo castle, all in one 11-night expedition. Rhapsody's regular 7-night itineraries will call on coveted Caribbean destinations, including Grand Cayman, Belize and Mexico. Also returning to her homeport in Tampa, Brilliance of the Seas will join Rhapsody for the season, continuing a mix of 4- and 5-night sailings to the Western Caribbean, perfect for short getaways and first-time cruise vacationers.

Seasonal winter Caribbean itineraries will be open to book the week of March 11, 2019. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members will have access to book one day prior to the general opening date.

