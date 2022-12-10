ROYAL CARIBBEAN OFFICIALLY NAMES THE WORLD'S NEWEST WONDER, WONDER OF THE SEAS

The Celebration in Port Canaveral, Florida, Honors a Mother from Pennsylvania as the Godmother of the New Ship

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebration fit for the world's newest wonder lit up Port Canaveral, Florida, last night when Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into the family. With the ultimate combination of firsts and signature favorites for parents, kids and grandparents alike, the cruise line's latest ship was named by its Godmother and Wonder Mom Marie McCrea from Pennsylvania. The evening ceremony also marked the start of a new chapter for Wonder as it makes waves as Port Canaveral's new, year-round family vacation.

December 2022 – In a celebration fit for the world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into the family in its new year-round home of Port Canaveral, Florida. Godmother and Wonder Mom from Pennsylvania Marie McCrea bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on the new ship, its crew and all who sail on it. In the one-of-a-kind AquaTheater, she was joined by Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and her daughter, Allie, who nominated her for the role as part of the TikTok search launched by the cruise line. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) December 2022 – In a celebration fit for the world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into the family in its new year-round home of Port Canaveral, Florida. Godmother and Wonder Mom from Pennsylvania Marie McCrea bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on the new ship, its crew and all who sail on it. In the one-of-a-kind AquaTheater, she was joined by Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and her daughter, Allie, who nominated her for the role as part of the TikTok search launched by the cruise line. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) December 2022 – In a celebration fit for the world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into the family in its new year-round home of Port Canaveral, Florida. Godmother and Wonder Mom from Pennsylvania Marie McCrea bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on the new ship, its crew and all who sail on it. In the one-of-a-kind AquaTheater, she was joined by Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and her daughter, Allie, who nominated her for the role as part of the TikTok search launched by the cruise line. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean International) Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the ultimate vacation for travelers of all ages. Across eight distinct neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – there’s a variety of brand-new experiences and returning favorites, such as the new Suite Neighborhood; Wonder Playscape, an interactive, outdoor play area for kids; southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, and the cantilevered Vue Bar. The signature adventures in store include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; and more. In a celebration fit for the world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into the family in its new year-round home of Port Canaveral, Florida. Godmother and Wonder Mom from Pennsylvania Marie McCrea bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on the new ship, its crew and all who sail on it. In the one-of-a-kind AquaTheater, she was joined by Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and her daughter, Allie, who nominated her for the role as part of the TikTok search launched by the cruise line. Overview b-roll of Wonder of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean executives and teams, families, friends, travel advisors, the cruise line's partners and more came together on board the world's largest cruise ship to celebrate the occasion in one of the brand's unparalleled entertainment venues, the AquaTheater. In the time-honored role of Godmother, Marie bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on Wonder, its crew and the millions of families who will make lifelong memories on board in the years to come. On stage with Marie were Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and her daughter, Allie, who nominated her mother for the role as part of a nationwide search started by Royal Caribbean on Mother's Day.

"Wonder of the Seas exemplifies Royal Caribbean Group's focus on unparalleled innovation, sustainable cruise ship design and our commitment to delivering world-class, memorable vacations, responsibly," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "This milestone represents the culmination of millions of hours of work, from the most innovative minds in the industry, to deliver the world's latest wonder."

Designed for memory-making from end to end, Wonder inspires awe and adventure in kids and vacationers of all ages with feats and experiences across eight neighborhoods – a first in the revolutionary Oasis Class. To find the Godmother to match, Royal Caribbean took to TikTok and launched the #SearchforWonderMom contest, which saw 16,000 videos posted and 10.6 billion hashtag views.

The search was complete when the cruise line heard Marie's story, one of a devoted mother, wife and cancer survivor whose spirit inspired her family and those around her to set out on adventures and enjoy every moment together despite the hardships they faced.

"It was an honor to officially welcome Marie, and Wonder of the Seas, to the Royal Caribbean family," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Marie's story is one of incredible strength and family memories to last a lifetime, and those are the types of memories we've committed to creating with our guests and crew on every Royal Caribbean ship for more than 53 years. Wonder is the adventure of all adventures that combines what families know and love on our revolutionary Oasis Class ships with brand-new experiences, and it's already delivered memorable vacations to more than 180,500 guests since first setting sail in March."

The latest in Royal Caribbean's revolutionary Oasis Class features a lineup of new adventures and fan-favorite experiences that everyone in the family can enjoy. Highlights include the Suite Neighborhood, the new, eighth neighborhood that welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to an elevated Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool and bar, the most epic Ultimate Family Suite and more; the first Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar that serves up Southern staples and classics with a twist for brunch, dinner and late at night; and a new, underwater-themed play area for kids, Wonder Playscape, with slides, climbing walls, imaginative puzzles and more.

"Carrying out my role as Godmother and a part of such an important moment for Royal Caribbean and Wonder of the Seas was such an honor," said Marie McCrea, Godmother of Wonder of the Seas. "Having my family by my side to celebrate this incredible ship was yet another memory we've made together – and with our new Royal Caribbean family – that I'll never forget."

From more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges to returning favorites, on Wonder, travelers also have in store The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock climbing walls; The Perfect Storm racing waterslides; newly designed areas just for kids and teens; and original entertainment across four "stages": air, ice, theater and water.

For more details about Wonder, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean's website. The new ship is now sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral to idyllic Caribbean locales, such as the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas; St. Thomas, St. Maarten; and Mexico. To hear more about Marie's story, viewers can visit TikTok.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International