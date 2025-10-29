ROYAL CARIBBEAN SETS THE TONE FOR SUMMER 2027 WITH EUROPEAN GETAWAYS AND A NEW BEACH CLUB

Families can explore the best of Europe with new experiences and iconic favorites, including R oyal Beach Club Santorini and the bold return of Legend of the Seas

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of a lifetime is heating up as Royal Caribbean has revealed its bold new lineup of European holidays for the 2027 season. Kicking off the adventures is the new Royal Beach Club Santorini that will combine the breathtaking beaches of the iconic Greek island with Royal Caribbean's signature experiences. Plus, Legend of the Seas will return to Europe offering a lineup of unforgettable 7-night adventures for every member of the family, visiting bucket-worthy destinations throughout the Mediterranean. Bookings for the European 2027 season are now open for Crown & Anchor Society members on the Royal Caribbean website ahead of the official opening on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Hear from Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer at Royal Caribbean, on the upcoming Royal Beach Club Santorini Royal Beach Club Santorini will welcome vacationers from Royal Caribbean and combine the breathtaking volcanic beaches of this iconic Greek island with the company’s signature experiences alongside the vibrant Grecian spirit and culture to create the ultimate Santorini experience. The beach club will be part of an Ultimate Santorini Day that will include a day of exploring the gems of the island at Oia and Fira. Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas is the newest family vacation set to deliver summer 2026 adventures to Europe ahead of its grand Caribbean debut from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026. Vacationers can go all in on bold experiences like the most dining at sea with 28 options, new entertainment and more ways to thrill, chill and stay.

From the history-rich coastlines of the Mediterranean to the natural wonders of Northern Europe, holidaymakers can choose from a mix of short getaways and longer adventures ranging 2-to 9- nights from Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia) and Ravenna, Italy; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Southampton, England. Returning favorites and firsts round out the season – including Mariner of the Seas making its Southampton debut and Brilliance of the Seas setting the stage in Ravenna with visits to new sun-drenched spots like Porto (Leixoes), Portugal; and Tangier, Morocco. Plus, for holidaymakers on Brilliance, Rhapsody andOdyssey of the Seas, Royal Beach Club Santorini will bring to life the ultimate beach day as part of a complete Santorini experience, combining a day of exploring the gems of the island, such as Oia and Fira, with access to the club's stunning beaches, cabanas, authentic local cuisine and more.

The unforgettable holiday experiences continue with a combination of ways to make memories on board revolutionary ships. Families can experience a range of flavors from steakhouses to sushi and have the ultimate night out every night with jaw-dropping entertainment, live music venues, and a variety of bars and hot spots. Travelers can go all in on the action with adrenaline-pumping thrills across the fleet, such as the Crown's Edge part skywalk, part zip line experience, ThePerfect Storm water slides and the signature FlowRider surf simulator, or kick back at serene adults-only spaces, world-class spas and pools for every mood.

Europe Summer 2027 Highlights

Legend of the Seas – From Barcelona and Rome

Back for another summer in the Mediterranean, Legend of the Seas will deliver 7-night Western Mediterranean holidays to destinations across France, Italy and Spain . On deck is the most dining at sea with 28 options , from the immersive Royal Railway – Legend Station taking guests on a journey through the ancient Silk Routes to the glamorous Hollywoodland Supper Club , and all-new headlining entertainment with Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Vacationers can dive into thrills like the largest waterpark at sea at Category 6 and Crown's Edge and relax at seven pools , all with stunning ocean views.



Vacationers can choose from a wide range of 2- to 9-night getaways , including Mariner 's first-ever visits to Porto , where travelers can enjoy views from the Dom Luís I Bridge or tour a port wine cellar. Adventurers can set their sights on picturesque spots like the awe-inspiring Norwegian fjords, colorful buildings of Copenhagen or the famous palaces of Seville . Mariner offers something for everyone: heart-pounding fun on the Perfect Storm waterslides, fun-filled family challenges at the Royal Escape Room, and dazzling performances on ice at Studio B. Dining ranges from Jamie's Italian and Chops Grille to classic favorites like Johnny Rockets.



Making a bold return to the Mediterranean after four years, Rhapsody of the Seas will introduce 7-night holidays across the Eastern Mediterranean to top destinations filled with rich cultures such as Tangier, Morocco ; and Bodrum and Istanbul, Turkey . Travelers can also explore some of the best spots in Greece in Mykonos and Santorini , including visits to the all-new Royal Beach Club Santorini , along with overnights in Istanbul , or Alexandria, Egypt . From taking in acrobatic shows in the seven-story Centrum to scaling the rock-climbing wall or unwinding in the Solarium, holidaymakers will be wowed both on land and at sea.



Brilliance of the Seas will explore the best of the Mediterranean on 7-night adventures to the breathtaking Greek Isles, Croatia and the Adriatic coast. Vacationers can discover Royal Beach Club Santorini in Greece ; stroll the seaside promenades of Split, Croatia ; or journey through Montenegro's fjords . On deck, guests can marvel at the nine-story glass-encased Centrum, savor flavors from Chops Grille steakhouse to Izumi's Asian cuisine and enjoy a drink at R Bar or a glass of wine at Vintages.



Returning to the Mediterranean, Explorer of the Seas will offer 7-night journeys across Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Montenegro and the Greek Isles. Adventurers can wander Dubrovnik's Old Town , discover the charm of Provence or explore the ancient history of Athens and the Acropolis. The thrills continue on board with the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall, and ice-skating rink, along with nine pools and whirlpools. Ways to dine include Giovanni's Table, Izumi, and the ever-popular Windjammer. Evenings sparkle with stage shows at the Palace Theatre and live music in the Schooner Bar.



Welcoming back another summer in Europe, Odyssey of the Seas will feature 7-night Greek Isles vacations to Mykonos and Santorini – including Royal Beach Club Santorini – Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; and Naples, Italy. From sun-drenched beaches to ancient ruins, guests can immerse themselves in centuries of history and culture. Thrill-seekers have adventures on board like the North Star observation pod, and SeaPlex, featuring bumper cars and laser tag. With diverse global dining options and high-tech entertainment at Two70, Odyssey turns every meal and every moment into an unforgettable memory.

Holidaymakers can learn more about new and upcoming European adventures by visiting Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com , call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

