Royal Caribbean Unveils Groundbreaking Features on New Spectrum of the Seas

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of rapid growth and development in China and introducing the world's most technologically advanced cruise ships to the market, Royal Caribbean International is once again set to redefine vacations in the region with the debut of its newest ship, Spectrum of the Seas. Designed and built to deliver an unforgettable vacation experience for all guests, the first in the Quantum Ultra class of ships will boast the cruise line's first private enclave for suite guests, new stateroom categories, innovative dining concepts, and stunning features and experiences – many of which have never before been seen at sea. Accommodating 4,246 guests at double occupancy and 1,551 international crew members, Spectrum will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she sails from Shanghai starting in June 2019.

"When Quantum of the Seas made her debut in Shanghai three years ago, it changed the face of cruising in China. Fast forward to today, and we are revealing just how we'll transform the cruise vacation market, yet again, with the debut of Spectrum of the Seas," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The introduction of our highly anticipated Quantum Ultra Class will represent a quantum leap forward in ship design and experiences specifically tailored to Chinese guests."

FIRST-AT-SEA ADVENTURES

Custom built for the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas will feature bold and unexpected experiences, including the iconic Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience located on the aft of the ship. Guests will strap in and don their VR headset to transport themselves to another time and planet. The out-of-this-world experience is for guests of all ages, and also can be enjoyed without headsets, for those who prefer to look out over the ocean as they leap toward the sky.

ULTRA-LUXURIOUS, PRIVATE SUITE ENCLAVE

The first Quantum Ultra ship will debut Royal Caribbean's first exclusive suites-only area, which will feature the exquisite Golden and Silver suite accommodations in a private enclave at the forward end of the ship on decks 13 through 16. Vacationers booked in these luxury suites will have special keycard access, a private elevator and a dedicated restaurant and lounge. In addition to a range of exclusive amenities, guests will have access to The Balcony – a private outdoor space for sunbathing and relaxing – that offers the best views on board; and The Boutique, a shopping area where travelers can book private shopping experiences.

For families that want to experience more quality time together, Spectrum of the Seas will introduce the two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, accommodating up to 11 guests. The three-bedroom suite, which will include a master bedroom with a bathroom that extends over the side of the ship to provide unparalleled ocean views, along with two additional suites for grandparents and other family members. Kids have their own kid-friendly space on the upper level, complete with an in-suite slide that will transport them to the living area below. Everyone in the family can enjoy time together in the recreation room, featuring surround-sound equipment for a night of karaoke, movies or video games.

REVOLUTIONARY DINING

Spectrum of the Seas will feature an awe-inspiring three-level main dining room with 1,844 seats to serve a variety of Chinese and Western a la carte options rotating each day of the sailing. For guests looking for a more casual venue, the Windjammer Marketplace – 20 percent larger than those on Quantum Class ships – will offer a wide buffet selection of Chinese and Western dishes, including noodles, pizza, Japanese teppanyaki and mini hot pot.

Vacationers celebrating a special evening can enjoy a new specialty restaurant. Sichuan Red, located in the Royal Esplanade, will serve authentic cuisine from the Sichuan province of China. Royal Caribbean's popular signature restaurants, including Wonderland's Dadong – a new outpost of Chinese chef Dong Zhenxiang, renowned for his much-coveted roast duck dish; Jamie's Italian by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver; Izumi Japanese cuisine; and Chops Grille will join the lineup as well. In addition, the new Leaf and Bean traditional tea room and café parlor will debut on the Royal Esplanade. The quaint spot will offer a range of authentic Chinese teas, classic coffee drinks as well as freshly baked Chinese and Western desserts and pastries.

ULTRA-TRANSFORMATIVE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES

New to Royal Caribbean and first on Spectrum of the Seas is Star Moment, a lively and energetic karaoke venue where family and friends can belt out and sing like stars. The cruise line also will enhance SeaPlex – the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, where families can enjoy bumper cars, roller skating and basketball – with new augmented reality walls and floors, providing guests with thrilling, high-tech interactive experiences.

Additional innovations guests will find on board include the North Star, a glass capsule that takes guests more than 300 feet above the ocean for incomparable panoramic views; RipCord by iFly, a heart-pounding skydiving simulator experience; and the FlowRider surfing simulator. Travelers also will be dazzled with Spectrum's cutting-edge and transformative venues, such as Two70 with its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering breathtaking, 270-degree views of the ocean.

The venue returns with its signature Vistarama technology, which transforms the panoramic windows into a projection surface more than 100 feet wide and over 20 feet tall showcasing spectacular digital shows. The innovative Vistarama is complemented by six agile Roboscreens, measuring over 7 feet tall and controlled by powerful, yet nimble, robotic arms that create scenes as they soar and twist solo or as one. This unique state-of-the-art venue serves as a great room for relaxing by day and an immersive, multimedia entertainment spectacular by night.

COMPELLING AND IMMERSIVE ITINERARIES IN ASIA

Royal Caribbean will deliver a more diversified lineup of cruises in the Asia region for 2019, which includes new longer sailings with exciting first-time destinations, weekend cruises for quick getaways, warm winter itineraries to tropical destinations – to escape the cold weather, and special holiday and festival sailings to discover new cultures and traditions. Guests can choose from 27 unique itineraries, featuring 23 destinations across three countries, departing from ports such as Shanghai, Tianjin, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China.

When Spectrum of the Seas debuts in April 2019, she will sail a 51-night Global Odyssey from Barcelona, Spain to Shanghai, taking vacationers to 13 countries. Guests with limited time also can choose to sail one or more of the five separate segments of the Global Odyssey. When Spectrum arrives at her new home in Shanghai in June 2019, she will introduce new itineraries with visits to new ports, such as Hakodate and Niigita, Japan; Ilocos, Philippines; and Vladivostok, Russia. In winter 2019, the ship will reposition to Hong Kong to offer special holiday cruises.

Meanwhile, the iconic and widely popular Quantum of the Seas will sail her farewell season from Shanghai before moving to Tianjin in summer 2019. Voyager of the Seas is set to return to Hong Kong and Shenzhen for the summer, and will sail a variety of itineraries calling on Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines.

These new itineraries and more are now open for sale.

Royal Caribbean International is an award-winning global cruise brand with a 49-year legacy of innovation and introducing industry "firsts" never before seen at sea. The cruise line features an expansive and unmatched array of features and amenities only found on Royal Caribbean, including jaw-dropping entertainment and industry-acclaimed programming that appeals to families and adventurous vacationers alike. On board, guests are catered to with the cruise line's world-renowned friendly and engaging service by every staff and crew member. Royal Caribbean has been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 15 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

The cruise line sails 25 of the world's most innovative cruise ships to the most popular destinations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, South America, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers should call their travel agent; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

