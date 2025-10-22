Royal Grand Resorts Joins IGLTA, Welcoming LGBTQ+ Travelers

The exclusive gay men's resort in Costa Rica joins the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, offering world-class service and unmatched natural beauty to LGBTQ+ travelers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Grand Resorts is an exclusive destination for gay men, located in the heart of Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica. This luxury retreat blends elegance with natural beauty, offering world-class service and a tranquil setting surrounded by rainforest and ocean views.

"Royal Grand Resorts is a great addition to the IGLTA global network," said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA CEO/President. "We're proud to see our Central American community continue to grow with unique travel experiences that embrace LGBTQ+ travelers."

The resort features a main pool with a swim-up bar, jacuzzis, a Royal sauna, and a private area for relaxation. Guests can enjoy curated experiences such as kayak rentals and beach club access. Dining is a highlight, with an on-site restaurant serving locally inspired cuisine and the option of a private dinner experience for a more intimate evening. Accommodations, from the Deluxe King to the Grand Suite, are designed for comfort, offering plush bedding, modern amenities, and stunning views.

Beyond the resort, Manuel Antonio offers unmatched opportunities to explore Costa Rica's natural wonders. Guests can visit Manuel Antonio National Park, home to toucans, sloths, and lush jungle trails, or discover nearby destinations including Playa Biesanz and Nauyaca Waterfalls.

Royal Grand Resorts delivers more than luxury accommodations—it offers an experience where exceptional service and Costa Rica's natural beauty come together to create a truly unforgettable getaway.

With its grand opening on the horizon, Royal Grand Resorts stands ready to welcome guests to a world where elegance meets comfort and every stay tells a story. Whether seeking rejuvenation, romance, or inspiration, visitors will find their perfect escape here. Reach out to us and be among the first to experience the magic of Royal Grand Resorts.

SOURCE Royal Grand Resorts