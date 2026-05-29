Royal Introduces a Refreshed Look Across Foodservice and Bulk Offerings

CYPRESS, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, the #1 brand of authentic basmati rice in the United States, is rolling out a fresh new look across its foodservice and bulk-pack portfolio—bringing its brand refresh into professional kitchens for the first time.

The redesigned packaging is now appearing across Royal's largest formats, which include its core basmati range (40 lb, 20 lb, and 10 lb) and Royal Chef's Secret range (40 lb, 20 lb, and 10 lb). For the company, this expansion marks an important step in launching its rebranding across both retail and foodservice channels.

Royal®, the #1 brand of authentic basmati rice in the United States, is rolling out a fresh new look across its foodservice and bulk-pack portfolio—bringing its brand refresh into professional kitchens for the first time.

Founded on a mission to bring authentic Indian flavors to U.S. households, Royal has spent decades building its reputation around quality, consistency, and origin. Its basmati and Sona Masoori rice, proudly grown in India, are staples in homes, also restaurants, catering operations, and commercial kitchens nationwide.

The new packaging is designed to clearly signal a visual evolution—while reinforcing that the rice itself has not changed. The refreshed look modernizes key brand elements while keeping Royal's heritage front and center, most notably through the long-standing Queen symbol, which remains a visual anchor across all pack sizes. Her presence is now expressed more prominently, giving the packs a more contemporary feel while maintaining a strong connection to Royal's history.

The update also brings renewed focus to Royal's signature jute bags, a familiar sight in foodservice kitchens. The refreshed design emphasizes durability and reusability, reflecting how bulk packaging is often used long after the rice is gone. Many operators repurpose the bags for storage or organization, making them a functional fixture in back-of-house spaces rather than a single-use package.

With the rebrand now fully integrated into foodservice, Royal is reinforcing its role as a trusted pantry staple for operators—combining a modern, consistent look with the same quality kitchens depend on every day.

For more information about Royal and to shop its Authentic Basmati, please visit authenticroyal.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. Royal products are available for purchase on Amazon and through national retailers including Walmart, Costco and Kroger. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a key player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company has been delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East, Far East and the Rest of the World. Our range of portfolio includes 'Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, 'Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. For more information about LT Foods, please visit ltfoods.com.

SOURCE Royal