Royal Jordanian Grows its Long-Haul Fleet With Order for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

- Latest order for fuel-efficient 787s will support the airline's growth plans

- Royal Jordanian was the first in the Middle East to order the 787 Dreamliner

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Royal Jordanian announced today an order for four 787-9 Dreamliner jets as the airline expands and modernizes its widebody fleet. Jordan's flag carrier also reconfirmed at the Dubai Airshow a previous order for two 787-9s, bringing its total 787-9 backlog to six.

"Our decision to add the 787-9 Dreamliners to our fleet is a testament to our dedication to providing an unparalleled travel experience," said Samer Majali, vice chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian. "This move aligns seamlessly with our broader strategy of fleet modernization, emphasizing fuel efficiency, sustainability and passenger comfort. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that the Dreamliner's cutting-edge technology will play a pivotal role in elevating our operational capabilities."

Building on Royal Jordanian's fleet of seven 787-8 airplanes, the addition of another member of the Dreamliner family will enable the airline to fly more passengers and cargo farther. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers 14,010 km (7,565 nautical miles), building on routes first opened by the 787-8.

"Royal Jordanian, having been the first in the Middle East to order the 787 over 16 years ago, continues to lead in adopting advancements in aviation," said Majali. "The airline's current fleet of seven 787-8 Dreamliners has proven successful in connecting Amman to major global destinations. The additional order underscores Royal Jordanian's forward-looking approach and commitment to meeting the growing demand for long-haul travel."

"This order for additional 787s is a testament to Royal Jordanian's longstanding commitment to the market-leading capabilities of the Dreamliner," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are confident Royal Jordanian will profitably expand its network and operate a more sustainable fleet with these new fuel-efficient jets."

Boeing Global Services will also provide modification services for Royal Jordanian's in-service 787s that will enhance in-flight connectivity for passengers and crew. As part of the agreement, Boeing will perform the engineering work, while supplying kits for the modifications.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 380 new nonstop routes around the world. The 787 Dreamliner family reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) cites a growing need for widebody airplanes in the Middle East as passenger demand in the region continues to grow between major population centers. The CMO projects delivery of 3,025 new commercial airplanes in the region by 2042 ─ nearly half of which will be widebodies.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

