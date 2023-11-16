ROYAL SOLUTIONS Announces Royal Auth Status Connection to eviCore's intelliPath® Connected to Streamline Prior Authorizations, Reduce Administrative Burden for Radiologists

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Solutions Group, a leading self-service healthcare software provider, today announced it is expanding the use of eviCore intelliPath® Connected, an eviCore healthcare solution to simplify the prior authorization process. The connection will reduce the administrative burden on radiologists and streamline the prior authorization process for radiologists and their patients. Royal Solutions Group utilizes eviCore intelliPath® Connected via Royal Auth Status available at https://info.royalsolutionsgroup.com/royal-pay .

Royal Auth Status empowers radiology practices by automating the receipt of updated status reports upon exam scheduling, with automatic submission to eviCore healthcare. This seamless connection facilitates prior authorization submission and response without the need for human intervention By connecting to eviCore intelliPath® Connected, Royal implemented a highly efficient business engine, driving innovation and productivity within the prior authorization process

The expansion builds on the successful connection to eviCore intelliPath® Connected with Royal in September 2021, streamlining the prior authorization workflow and enhancing efficiency within the Royal Radiology Information System (RIS). By connecting to eviCore intelliPath® Connected, Royal implemented a highly efficient business engine, driving innovation and productivity within the prior authorization process.

"eviCore's advanced technology and unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and a client-centric approach seamlessly align with Royal's philosophy of straight-through processing care," said Peter Nassif, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Solutions Group. "By connecting Royal's Auth Status product with eviCore healthcare's eviCore intelliPath® Connected, we empower physician practices with the assurance that prior authorization status will be automatically delivered and available for review well in advance of the patient's scheduled appointment. This expanded collaboration will further strengthen our established self-service patient, provider, and revenue workflow solutions."

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, with additional offices in Nashville, TN, Royal stands as a premier provider of software and services within the healthcare industry. Comprising its software division, Royal Health, Inc., its payments arm, RoyalPay, Inc., and its service entity, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal offers an integrated suite of solutions dedicated to optimizing engagement across patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows. At the heart of these solutions lies Royal's commitment to leveraging straight-through processing (STP) to orchestrate seamless information movement through electronic transactions, obviating the need for manual data entry. This transformation minimizes low-value tasks, resulting in elevated patient care and provider contentment, all while establishing an unparalleled level of precision and control in every facet of operations. Through the application of Royal Enterprise Care and Revenue Management, STP permeates every dimension of the imaging workflow, leading to remarkable enhancements in order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction metrics, time-of-service collections, and all aspects of the imaging lifecycle. Bolstered by extensive experience and fortified by the capabilities of comprehensive information management, workflow automation, and cloud services, Royal remains dedicated to implementing best practices and tailored innovations, addressing the distinctive challenges of our clients, and delivering quantifiable business outcomes and enhanced clinical results.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

