Royal Solutions, Concord Technologies Expand Service Collaboration

Enhanced capabilities optimize scheduling, authorization documentation and other processes

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Solutions Group, a leading healthcare software provider, is happy to announce the expansion of its partnership with Concord Technologies. The integration of additional technology from Concord's Practical AI™ suite of cutting-edge, data-processing solutions allows both typed and handwritten notes to be easily scanned, and the data then extracted and integrated into workflows. This promises to transform the way medical practices handle order entry, indexing, and prior authorization. By automating these critical processes, healthcare professionals are empowered to focus on patient care rather than paperwork.

By integrating Royal's Enterprise Care solution with Concord's enhanced capabilities in document classification and data extraction, Royal and Concord have taken another step forward to empower physician practices.

Royal Solutions and Concord first joined forces in 2018 to enhance workflow efficiency by integrating Concord Cloud Fax services within the Royal Radiology Information System (RIS). Now, by integrating Royal's Enterprise Care solution with Concord's enhanced capabilities in document classification and data extraction, Royal and Concord have taken another step forward to empower physician practices.

"The beauty of this collaboration lies in its seamlessness," said Peter Nassif, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Solutions Group. "Concord's advanced technology aligns perfectly with Royal's commitment to straight-through processing and operational intelligence to alleviate administrative burdens for medical practices. Together, we've created a bridge that allows orders and clinical information to flow effortlessly, eliminating the need for manual intervention."

"Concord's successful and growing relationship with Royal Solutions exemplifies our dedication to providing the data-delivery tools our customers need now — and in the future," added William Cavanaugh, President of Concord Technologies. "Our growing roster of Concord's Practical AI™ solutions enables forward-looking healthcare technology companies like Royal to better serve the providers that rely on them to provide efficient and effective patient care."

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal Solutions, headquartered in White Plains, NY, with offices in Nashville, TN, is a trailblazer in healthcare software, committed to simplifying complex processes for providers, payers, and patients. Our innovative solutions drive efficiency, accuracy, and improved patient outcomes. Royal stands as a premier provider of software and services within the healthcare industry. Comprising its software division, Royal Health, Inc., its payments arm, RoyalPay, Inc., and its service entity, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal offers an integrated suite of solutions dedicated to optimizing engagement across patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows. At the heart of these solutions lies Royal's commitment to leveraging straight-through processing (STP) to orchestrate seamless information movement through electronic transactions, obviating the need for manual data entry.

This transformation minimizes low-value tasks, resulting in elevated patient care and provider contentment, all while establishing an unparalleled level of precision and control in every facet of operations. Through the application of Royal Enterprise Care and Revenue Management, STP permeates every dimension of the imaging workflow, leading to remarkable enhancements in order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction metrics, time-of-service collections, and all aspects of the imaging lifecycle. Bolstered by extensive experience and fortified by the capabilities of comprehensive information management, workflow automation, and cloud services, Royal remains dedicated to implementing best practices and tailored innovations, addressing the distinctive challenges of our clients, and delivering quantifiable business outcomes and enhanced clinical results.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

About Concord Technologies

For more than 30 years, Concord Technologies has helped the people responsible for care delivery solve the most urgent challenges around exchanging, accessing, and integrating data to drive better business processes and enhance patient care.

Concord's reliable, secure, cloud-based, on premises and hybrid digital fax solutions include secure file transfer (SFT), Practical AI™ intelligent document automation and data extraction capabilities, and interoperable, customizable workflow solutions. Concord strengthened and expanded its market presence by acquiring Biscom in late 2023, creating an industry powerhouse that serves more than 4,500 customers and processes more than 4 billion pages of protected information annually for healthcare providers, payers, and other highly regulated industries.

The company seamlessly blends that rich legacy with the agility and expertise needed to create solutions for today's data-transfer and usage challenges. That ability to resolve bottlenecks, streamline workflows, and exceed expectations is reflected in a client retention rate of more than 98% year over year, as well as recognition by KLAS for the ability to provide essential, core cloud-fax services alongside new technologies and applications that accelerate processes while reducing administrative burdens.

Visit www.concord.net for more information.

