Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Wins SELF Pantry Awards 2024

Authentic Indian Food Brand Celebrates Award Win for its Best-Selling Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Rice

CYPRESS, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice in America, announced that its Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Rice was selected as a winner for this year's SELF Pantry award for its Best Quick Rice category.

Ready-to-Heat Basmati Rice

This year's SELF Pantry Awards recognized 74 outstanding products from a selection of more than 530 snacks and shelf-stable foods. The award spotlights the most delicious items across three categories: chips, crackers, bars, pretzels, and popcorn; sauces, spreads, and oils; and tinned, canned, and boxed pantry staples. A team of testers, including registered dietitians, home cooks, and SELF editors, sampled more than 422 items. Ultimately, the 74 winners that emerged as top performers were highly praised by the testers.

"Securing this great accolade from SELF's team of experts for our best-selling Ready-to-Heat White Basmati showcases our commitment in producing high quality aromatic and authentic basmati rice," said Mayuri Mukherjee, Director of Brand Marketing, at LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind Royal®. "With its authentic and premium quality, Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Rice caters to the many flavors of you while enhancing the rice experience and elevating everyday meals for any occasion."

Royal's White Basmati Rice is proudly grown in India where the ideal blend of soil, climate and water produces a long aromatic and flavorful grain. The rice is expertly aged to enhance the texture and aroma to enhance any meal. Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Rice offers authentic Indian rice, enabling consumers to create and share the most delicious, authentic, & memorable meals with their families. This versatile, fluffy, and aromatic, delicate-tasting rice has, 5g protein, only 230 calories per serving and comes in a pouch designed with convenience in mind that allows consumers to get authentic flavor fast, within 90 seconds.

Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Basmati Rice is available for purchase online on Amazon and various retailers including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Albertsons, WINCO, Weis, Stater Brothers, Smart & Final, Schnucks, Publix, Hannaford, and Giant.

To see the full list of SELF Pantry Award winners, visit https://www.self.com/package/pantry-awards-2024. For more information about Royal, please visit authenticroyal.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

