RoyPow Showcases All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System at EES Europe 2023

News provided by

RoyPow

15 Jun, 2023, 04:15 ET

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoyPow, an industry-leading lithium-ion battery and energy storage system supplier, showcases its new-gen all-in-one residential energy storage system, the SUN series, at EES Europe in Munich, Germany, the Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, from June 14th to 16th. The SUN series revolutionizes home energy management for a more efficient, safer, greener, and smarter solution.

Integrated & Modular Design

Continue Reading
RoyPow Showcases All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System at EES Europe 2023
RoyPow Showcases All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System at EES Europe 2023

RoyPow's innovative SUN series seamlessly integrates the hybrid inverter, BMS, EMS, and more into a compact cabinet that can be easily installed indoors and outdoors with minimized space required and supports trouble-free plug-and-play. Expandable and stackable design enables the battery module to be stacked from 5 kWh to 40 kWh storage capacities to effortlessly meet your home's energy needs. Up to six units can be connected in parallel to generate up to 30 kW power output, keeping more home appliances operational during an outage.

Efficiency at Its Best 

Achieving an efficiency rating of up to 97.6% and up to 7kW PV input, the RoyPow all-in-one SUN Series is designed to maximize solar power generation more efficiently than other energy storage solutions to support whole house load. Multiple working modes optimize power utilization, improve household energy, and reduce electricity costs. Users are able to run more large home appliances simultaneously all day round and enjoy a comfortable, quality household life.

Reliability and Safety that Shine

The RoyPow SUN Series adopts the LiFePO4 batteries, the safest, most durable, and most advanced lithium-ion battery technology on the market, and boasts up to ten years of design life, over 6,000 times of cycle life, and five years of warranty. Featuring all-weather-suitable, robust construction with aerosol fire protection as well as IP65 protection against dust and moisture, the maintenance cost is reduced to the minimum, making it the most reliable energy storage system you can always count on to enjoy clean, renewable energy.

Smart Energy Management

The RoyPow household energy storage solutions feature intuitive APP and web management that allows for real-time remote monitoring, comprehensive visualization of energy production and battery power flow, and preference settings for optimizing energy independence, outage protection, or savings. Users can control their system from anywhere with remote access and instant alerts and live smarter and easier.

For more information and inquiry, please visit www.roypowtech.com or contact [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101576/EES.jpg 

SOURCE RoyPow

Also from this source

RoyPow präsentiert auf der EES Europe 2023 ein komplettes Energiespeichersystem für Wohngebäude!

RoyPow presenta el sistema de almacenamiento de energía residencial todo en uno en EES Europe 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.