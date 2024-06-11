Roz Smith Named Chief Operating Officer of Broadridge International

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), is pleased to announce the appointment of Roz Smith as Chief Operating Officer of Broadridge International, effective May 1, 2024. Smith, who is based in London, will work closely with Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International, to further scale and grow Broadridge internationally and deliver an unparalleled customer service experience in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Roz Smith

"We are thrilled to welcome Roz to help accelerate the ongoing growth and transformation of Broadridge International, where she will help expand our client relationships and footprint across financial markets while advancing the customer experience and optimizing our operational efficiency throughout all areas of our international business," said Mike Sleightholme. "Roz is an established leader, and we are excited to add her deep understanding of financial services and extensive program management capabilities as we strategically guide Broadridge International to its next stage of expansion, helping clients operate, innovate and grow."

In her role, Smith will focus on scaling and streamlining the Broadridge International business to drive transformational levels of operating efficiency and productivity. She will oversee implementation processes and program management and be responsible for ensuring a thriving country and regional level organizational structure. Combined with a cohesive approach to satisfying client needs through broader, segment-specific solutions, Smith will also help ensure best practices are further extended across functions, business units, and geographies.

"I am excited to bring my knowledge of financial markets and securities, together with my passion and skills for helping clients at Broadridge," said Roz Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Broadridge International. "Broadridge is a trusted global technology partner and innovator with a proven track record of powering business transformation. I am looking forward to working with the talented team at Broadridge and using my experience and leadership to bring a meaningful impact to the company, its clients and the wider industry."

Prior to joining Broadridge, Smith spent eighteen years in management roles at HSBC, where she most recently served as Head of Strategy and Change Management in the Non Financial Risk team of the bank's Markets & Securities Services business.

