RPI Consultants Presents Annual Scholarship to Healthcare Technology Professional

BALTIMORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm is pleased to announce that Mandel Jones is the recipient of its 2025 annual scholarship award.

Mandel, a resident of Mableton, Georgia, is pursuing a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Informatics from Augusta University. With the aid from RPI Consultants' scholarship, Mandel will be able to better focus on his studies and support the healthcare community.

In his application, Mandel shared how his professional experience has shaped his career goals, building on his background in healthcare management and public-sector healthcare work: "With this program and my work background, I hope to become a well-rounded professional and a valuable technology resource in the healthcare space."

"Mandel's focus on healthcare technology aligns closely with the professional services we provide to primary care facilities and health systems," said Keith Wayland, Managing Partner at RPI Consultants. "By supporting students in technical healthcare programs, we are investing in the next generation of care delivery."

Through its annual scholarship program, RPI encourages students and young professionals to share their aspirations through a short video submission. The program reinforces RPI's dedication to investing in future leaders and lifelong learning.

