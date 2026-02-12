RPI Consultants' 2026 Infor Community Survey Reveals Growing Cloud Migration, AI Momentum, and Readiness Gaps

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm, has released findings from its third annual State of the Infor Community Survey. The study polled both legacy Lawson and cloud ERP users on their experiences with Infor systems, uncovering key trends in system modernization, AI adoption, and operational readiness across the Infor ecosystem.

Cloud adoption within the Infor community continues to accelerate, with nearly twice as many organizations actively migrating their financial and HCM systems compared to last year. Despite the 2030 end-of-life date for Lawson, many service-focused organizations are beginning their cloud initiatives now, recognizing the extended timelines required to plan and execute these projects strategically.

AI adoption is also gaining traction. Survey results show that AI usage has more than doubled year over year, with 46% of respondents reporting active use compared to 20% last year, signaling growing interest in leveraging automation and intelligence to improve efficiency and decision-making.

At the same time, the survey highlights potential readiness gaps as organizations move faster. For the first time, respondents were asked about their approach to testing, revealing that 42% rely on manual test scripts while another 38% address issues only as they arise. These findings suggest that many organizations are advancing modernization efforts without formalized testing strategies, increasing risk as systems grow more complex.

"We continue this survey because the most useful insights come directly from the people using these systems every day," said Richard Leigh Stout, Partner at RPI Consultants. "The results show strong momentum toward modernization but also highlight areas where organizations may need to pause and strengthen their foundations to fully realize long-term value."

To explore the full survey results and understand how these insights could impact your organization, visit the RPI blog to download the complete infographic.

The State of the Infor Community Survey was administered between December 8, 2025, and January 9, 2026, gathering responses from IT, HR, Finance, and Supply Chain users, predominantly across healthcare and public sector verticals.

