RPM Appoints Walt Piekarski as Chief Commercial Officer to Spearhead Next Phase of Strategic Growth and Industry Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM, a leading non-asset-based logistics provider specializing in finished vehicle and freight transportation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Walt Piekarski as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective October 13, 2025. This strategic appointment marks a pivotal moment in RPM's journey, signaling a focused drive toward hypergrowth and reinforcing the company's bold vision to revolutionize the automotive logistics industry.

Walt Piekarski, Chief Commercial Officer

Piekarski brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in commercial strategy, sales transformation, and operational excellence across the automotive, industrial, and mobility sectors. He has held senior roles with global OEMs and private-equity-backed portfolio companies, including Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, The AZEK Company, Vantage Mobility International, and DelCam Capital. Throughout his career, Piekarski has built a track record of driving profitable growth, expanding market share, and elevating customer satisfaction through culture-first leadership and value-based management.

In his new role, Piekarski will report directly to John Perkovich, President of RPM North America, and will be responsible for advancing the company's go-to-market strategy, accelerating demand generation, and strengthening customer relationships to deliver sustained and profitable revenue growth. He will work closely with RPM's sales, marketing, and operations teams to further enhance service levels, deepen customer partnerships, and align business development initiatives with RPM's technology-enabled logistics platform—a key component of its vision to deliver agile and innovative solutions.

"Walt's deep expertise in automotive and mobility, combined with his track record in commercial transformation, make him an exceptional addition at a critical inflection point for RPM. His vision and operational rigor will help us land and expand our market presence, deliver superior value to shipper and carrier partners, raising the bar for service and performance," said John Perkovich, President of RPM North America. "We are focused on revolutionizing the automotive logistics industry by creating a truly reliable and seamless experience for our partners. Walt's strategic vision and operational rigor are exactly what we need to set new standards for service and performance, expanding our market presence and delivering superior value to our customers and carrier partners."

"RPM's technology-driven model, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to customer excellence align perfectly with my background and values," said Walt Piekarski, Chief Commercial Officer of RPM. "The company's vision to revolutionize the industry through agile and innovative solutions is clear, and it's what sets RPM apart. Having spent much of my career leading growth initiatives for OEMs and private equity-backed companies, I'm excited to help RPM build on its strong foundation, execute on that vision, and strengthen partnerships across the finished vehicle and freight logistics ecosystem."

Piekarski's appointment closely follows that of CTO Binu Panicker, establishing a powerhouse executive partnership at the core of RPM's hypergrowth strategy. This strategic alignment of commercial and technological leadership is intentional. Panicker will architect the next-generation AI and platform solutions, while Piekarski will lead the go-to-market charge, commercializing that innovation to deliver on RPM's bold vision for a seamless, reliable, and revolutionary logistics experience.

RPM's executive team and the Board of Directors are excited to welcome Walt, confident that his leadership will be a catalyst for achieving its future growth goals, enhancing commercial effectiveness, and solidifying RPM's position as a leader setting new standards in value-driven logistics solutions to customers worldwide.

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

