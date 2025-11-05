RPM Appoints Mario Paluzzi as Chief Product & Strategy Officer to Drive Unified Product Management and Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM, a leading non-asset-based logistics provider specializing in finished vehicle and freight transportation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Paluzzi as Chief Product & Strategy Officer (CPSO), effective November 1, 2025. This strategic appointment is a cornerstone of RPM's technology-forward vision, signaling a focused drive to unify its product strategy and scale its digital platform to revolutionize automotive logistics.

Paluzzi brings over 15 years of executive leadership in product management, digital strategy, and platform development across the logistics, SaaS, and technology sectors. He has a proven history of building and scaling high-performance product organizations and translating complex business needs into market-leading solutions. Throughout his career, Paluzzi has been instrumental in developing data-driven product roadmaps and aligning engineering efforts with customer-centric outcomes at high-growth technology firms.

In his new role, Paluzzi will report directly to John Perkovich, President of RPM North America. He will be responsible for building and scaling a unified Product Management organization across all business units. Paluzzi will translate the company's vision into a clear, actionable multi-year product strategy, with a focus on aligning product delivery with operational needs across RPM's business units, including the OEM, retail & remarketing, and automotive freight business segments. His leadership will be key to introducing data-informed roadmap prioritization aligned with business KPIs and enhancing the internal visibility of the product organization through standardized, best-practice frameworks.

"The arrival of Mario is part of our investment in innovation and strategic growth. His expertise will accelerate our efforts to deliver a more connected, intelligent, and resilient logistics platform for our customers and carrier partners," said John Perkovich, President of RPM North America. "As we look to the future, Mario's leadership will help position RPM at the forefront of an industry in transformation."

"RPM is at a pivotal point, and its commitment to revolutionizing logistics through technology is what drew me to the team," said Mario Paluzzi, Chief Product & Strategy Officer of RPM. "The opportunity to build a unified product organization and translate the company's bold vision into a tangible, multi-year strategy is incredibly exciting. I look forward to engaging with our customers and internal teams to build a transparent, scalable, and data-informed product engine that contributes to our broader business strategy and multiplies our market impact."

Paluzzi's appointment closely follows those of CTO Binu Panicker and CCO Walt Piekarski, creating a powerful executive triad to accelerate RPM's hypergrowth strategy. This strategic alignment of Technology, Product, and Commercial leadership is intentional. While Panicker will architect the next-generation AI and platform solutions, Paluzzi will define the "why" and "what"—translating that technology into a clear, customer-facing product strategy. Piekarski, in turn, will lead the go-to-market charge, commercializing this innovation to deliver on RPM's bold vision for a seamless, reliable, and revolutionary logistics experience.

RPM's executive team and the Board of Directors are excited to welcome Mario, confident that his leadership will be a catalyst for unifying its product vision, accelerating innovation, and solidifying RPM's position as a leader setting new standards in technology-driven logistics solutions.

About RPM RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC