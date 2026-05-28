RPX Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

Ryan Elliott to Succeed Dan McCurdy as Chief Executive Officer, Effective July 1

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation, a leading patent risk management service provider, today announced that Ryan Elliott, industry veteran and Executive Vice President of Syndicated Acquisitions, has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Mr. Elliott succeeds Dan McCurdy, who has served as RPX's CEO for the last eight years.

"Serving as CEO of RPX has been a true privilege, and I am proud of all that our team has accomplished since 2018," said Mr. McCurdy. "After spending nearly a decade at RPX, I believe now is the right time to begin the transition to RPX's next generation of leadership. I am delighted to hand the reins to an executive of Ryan's caliber, and he is the right person to guide the Company through this next chapter of growth and value creation for RPX's nearly 350 members and Empower subscribers worldwide. Ryan has over a decade of leadership experience in IP law and patent risk solutions, and brings a deep understanding of our business, our members and their needs. I know Ryan will continue to foster a culture focused on our members, innovation, execution and excellence as he takes on the role of CEO."

A 15-year veteran of RPX, Mr. Elliott most recently served as Executive Vice President of Syndicated Acquisitions, where he led the resolution of complex patent disputes representing billions of dollars in value. His extensive experience in dealmaking, an area he will continue to support as CEO, has been pivotal in driving RPX's growth and member success.

"I'm honored to lead the exceptional RPX team as we enter this next phase of growth and value delivery for our members," said Mr. Elliott. "In today's competitive global economy, where innovation is indispensable to market success and technology permeates every sector, patents are increasingly viewed by companies and governments as vital operational and financial assets. This reality—coupled with the rising sophistication of global patent litigation, escalating legal costs, and the role of AI in accelerating patent assertion—necessitates a more holistic, market-based approach to managing patent risks and costs. RPX is uniquely positioned to help companies cost-effectively navigate these complexities through licensing efficiency and advanced data analytics delivered via our Empower platform. I thank Dan for his eight years of leadership and the strong foundation he has established."

ABOUT RPX

RPX is a highly specialized data- and tech-enabled patent risk management platform. Founded in 2008, RPX provides an innovative service that lowers the cost of patent related disputes for its members, which include leading global companies across technology, financial services, automotive, and other sectors. RPX's Empower platform leverages the company's extensive data assets to help subscribing operating companies, law firms, and patent consultancies manage patent portfolios, patent licensing, and litigation strategy, as well as stay on top of market trends. RPX's holistic suite of patent risk solutions is the key to managing increasingly frequent and disruptive patent disputes in a technologically-enabled economy.

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