RPX Corporation Announces Licensing Transaction with Excalibur IP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation today announced that it has secured license rights to Excalibur IP's patent portfolio for a syndicate made up of a subset of the RPX membership, while also reserving rights for additional and future members. Excalibur IP is a subsidiary of Altaba Inc., the company formerly known as Yahoo, Inc. prior to the sale of Yahoo!'s operating businesses to Verizon in 2017. The global portfolio consists of more than 2,000 patents owned by Excalibur IP.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Excalibur IP. It is yet another example of RPX's unique ability to efficiently secure rights to large patent portfolios," said Dan McCurdy, Chief Executive Officer of RPX. "Our membership continues to grow as companies join RPX to collaboratively clear patent risk in transactions such as this."

RPX members across a wide range of technology sectors are receiving licenses to the Excalibur IP portfolio in connection with this transaction.

RPX Corporation is the leading patent risk management platform, offering defensive buying, acquisition syndication, patent intelligence, insurance services, and advisory services. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.

As of December 31, 2019, RPX had invested over $2.7B to acquire rights to more than 48,000 US and international patent assets on behalf of more than 320 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, e-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.

