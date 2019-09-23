RPX Corporation Names John Zhao Vice President, Client Services at RPX Asia Corporation

Prior to joining RPX, Mr. Zhao spent five years at Qihoo 360, a Chinese Internet security company, where he served as Director of the 360 Legal Research Institute. Before joining Qihoo 360, Mr. Zhao, a patent attorney, spent more than a decade serving in a variety of positions at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), formerly known as the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), including as a patent examiner in the biotech and pharma spaces and in the Legal Affairs Department, where he drafted laws and represented the Chinese government in patent law-related negotiations. Most recently, Mr. Zhao was Deputy Director of the International Application Division, where he directed and oversaw examinations of international patent applications.

"RPX is committed to helping our current and prospective members around the world address the critical patent risk issues they face," said RPX CEO Dan McCurdy. "The patent litigation landscape in China is a dynamic one. Recent and continuing refinements to its patent system are changing the nature of the patent-related risks companies face in China. John is uniquely qualified to lead our expansion there given his work in SIPO and deep acquaintance with Chinese companies, law firms, trade associations, and government agencies. I am excited to welcome John to the RPX team and look forward to working with him to provide the best possible services to members and prospects doing business in China."

Mr. Zhao holds an MA in Microbiology and a BS in Biological Sciences from Northwest University in Xi'an, China. He received an LLM in US legal and international law from Temple University in Philadelphia and is currently pursuing a PhD in Civil and Commercial Law at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

