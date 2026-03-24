RS and HMS Networks enable smart oil and gas operations

RS offers HMS Networks' Red Lion brand industrial networking solutions, which provide real-time telemetry, resilient connectivity, and environmental hardness — amongst other advantages — at every level of the oil and gas operations value chain.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers HMS Networks' smart, rugged, robust, and reliable Red Lion Controls brand communication, monitoring, and control solutions for harsh industrial environments, including oil and gas operations.

Oil and gas operations spanning the entire value chain — from discovery and extraction to processing and transportation — need equipment solutions that provide real-time telemetry and resilient connectivity, are quick and easy to deploy in both new and legacy systems, require minimal maintenance, and are built for long-term reliability in harsh, often remote, environments.

HMS Networks' industrial networking solutions help streamline oil & gas deployments and lower total cost of ownership. Post this

Red Lion brand smart, industrial-grade networking solutions, including IIoT gateways, managed Industrial Ethernet switches, and HMIs, satisfy these needs,

Exhibiting superior ruggedness, robustness, reliability, flexibility, durability, data integrity, usability, scalability, and legacy compatibility — with support for more than 300 industrial protocols via all-in-one, low- to no-code Crimson configuration software





Enabling low-latency, high-volume data transfers, edge automation, seamless SCADA/IIoT integration, real-time remote monitoring and management, advanced analytics, and predictive maintenance, which helps users detect and correct potential performance issues fast, improve process efficiency and productivity, and maximize uptime





Ensuring uninterrupted, safe, secure, efficient, and standards-compliant performance in a wide variety of challenging oil and gas environments, including Class I, Division 2, Group A, B, C, and D, Class II, Division 2, Group F and G, Class III, Division 2, ATEX, and IECEx environments

These flexible devices also help streamline deployments and lower total cost of ownership by consolidating multiple functions into fewer, more capable devices. Common applications include well sites in upstream applications, pipelines in midstream applications, and volume access and batch control in downstream applications.

Red Lion by HMS Networks' FlexEdge IIoT gateways are intelligent, versatile edge devices that enable secure, real-time data logging, protocol conversation, remote access, and actionable analysis. Their future-proof modular designs accommodate field-installable sleds and make it quick and easy to configure secure networks and complex automation capabilities. They support encryption and VPN configurations to secure data, data integrity checks and whitelisting to prevent tampering, and advanced networking features, such as firewalls, IEEE 802.1X, and Radius authentication for secure OpenVPN and routing functionality. They also feature ready-to-use MQTT connectors for automation and telemetry applications and are aligned with ISA/EIC 62443 standards.

DA70A FlexEdge IIoT gateways with scalable I/O feature advanced networking capabilities, allow for up to three communications sleds to be added as requirements change or new communication standards emerge, support more than 300 industrial drivers and IIoT cloud connectors, communicate with almost every PLC and industrial equipment brand, and securely transmit data. They're also available with rugged, field-installable proportional–integral–derivative (PID) control and I/O modules capable of adapting to almost any industrial application demand, equipped with a diagnostic ring light that provides at-a-glance insights into system operation, and rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +75°C. Additional features include VPN client/server capabilities with certificate generation, point-and-click connectivity to IIoT cloud platforms, real-time data, event, and security logging with cryptographic signature support, and three widescreen virtual HMI options for remote monitoring and control.

N-Tron by HMS Networks' Industrial Ethernet switches are engineered to enable seamless, secure, high-speed data communication between networked devices in harsh industrial environments and ruggedly resist environmental hazards including extreme temperatures, high humidity, dust, and electrical noise. The range includes both managed and unmanaged switches — the former of which, like the N-Tron NT5000 Series, also allows users to configure port settings, manage traffic flow, and remotely monitor for critical issues — as well as switches designed for PoE compatibility and copper-to-fiber media conversion.

N-Tron by HMS Networks NT5000 Series Industrial Ethernet switches optimize network topologies, enhance security, maximize operating performance, enable real-time monitoring, and exhibit industry-leading environmental resilience. These flexible, high-speed, gigabit-managed Layer 2 switches make it easy to connect PLCs, drives, flow meters, and remote I/O while cutting configuration time with a quick start wizard, a fast-boot feature, and an award-winning graphical user and command-line interface (GUI and CLI) that effectively bridges the gap between IT and OT. Security features include password encryption, MAC port security, configurable password lengths, an ability to define multilevel user privileges and disable unused protocols, and an event log or syslog that can automatically disable user or port credentials after a defined number of failed attempts. They also support 802.1X with RADIUS remote server authentication, which allows a centralized RADIUS server on the network to grant and remove port and user authorization. NT5000 switches have compact metal enclosures with redundant power inputs from 10–49VDC, a configurable alarm contact, configurable bi-color fault status LEDs, LED port status indicators, reverse polarity protection, and ESD and surge protection. They're rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C, reliably withstand up to 15g vibration from 5–200Hz and up to 200g of shock for 10ms, and are available in a variety of configurations for broad application suitability. Options include 6, 8, 10, 16, or 18 ports, all copper or copper and fiber optic connectivity (10/100/1000, 100/1000Base-T, Gigabit Fiber, and SFP), and an array of compliance certifications.

Red Lion by HMS Networks' HMIs are available in a wide range of sizes and feature sets and equipped with powerful Crimson 3.2 configuration software that enables simple drag-and-drop, point-and-click configuration.

Graphite HMIs are powerful, compact, and cost-effective visualization tools engineered for real-time monitoring, data logging, protocol conversion, remote access, email/text alerts, and advanced diagnostics in harsh industrial environments. They enable simple, flexible configuration with built-in C-type syntax and add-on Crimson Control I/O Modules for scalable IEC61131 programming capabilities, simplify PLC systems by reducing process loads, and seamlessly and securely integrate with virtually any RTU, PLC, SCADA, or cloud-based system. They also allow users to unify disparate devices by simultaneously converting up to 20 industrial protocols from a built-in library of over 300 supported drivers and enable remote monitoring and control with a built-in web server that's accessible from virtually any networked device. Graphite HMIs have rugged IP66 aluminum housings with resistive analog touchscreens and reliably withstand shock, vibration, and operating temperatures extending from -20°C to +60°C. Standard and widescreen models are available in sizes ranging from 7" to 15", and the 7", 10", and 12" models are available with UV-resistant, sunlight-visible displays for outdoor use.

For more information about these and other HMS Networks and Red Lion by HMS Networks products available at RS, please visit the links embedded here and check out the company's contributions to the RS Expert Advice series, which address topics including FlexEdge, N-Tron, and Graphite industrial networking solutions for harsh industrial environments. You can also learn more about HMS Networks IIoT gateways, Industrial Ethernet switches, and HMIs by clicking through to its website.

For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining smart, rugged, robust, and reliable Red Lion brand communication, monitoring, and control solutions for oil and gas operations and other harsh industrial applications, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

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About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

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