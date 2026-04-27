RS Celebrates Making Amazing Happen in FY26

RS continues to fulfill its purpose of Making Amazing Happen for a Better World and becoming the first choice for all of its stakeholders one achievement at a time.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, continued to embody its corporate purpose of Making Amazing Happen for a Better World in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), which concluded on March 31.

This year's corporate accomplishments range from securing top-tier environmental ratings to fostering an award-winning workplace culture and launching life-changing international partnerships and illustrate the company's commitment to fulfilling its purpose.

In FY26, RS earned inclusion, sustainability, and innovation awards and launched impactful local and global partnerships Post this

A culture of inclusion

RS believes that its people are what truly make the difference, and its adherence to this philosophy was validated in FY26 by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, which presented RS with its second consecutive Equality 100 Award. By earning another perfect score of 100 on the HRC Foundation's 2026 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) after years of improving scores, RS soundly established itself as a leader in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion in the United States.

RS also proved that its commitment to equity isn't confined by borders by participating in the HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program, the Mexico-based initiative inspired by the HRC's annual CEI, for the first time and earning a perfect score of 100 and a Best Places to Work LGBTQ+ 2026 certification in that report as well.

These accolades place RS among an elite group of businesses — one of only 534 in the U.S. and 189 in Mexico — to achieve this level of excellence.

RS was also ranked 67th in the 2025 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards, further cementing its reputation as a premier employer.

By prioritizing wellbeing, inclusion, and a positive, people-first culture, RS continues to create an environment where 8,500 global employees feel they truly belong, which leads to increased engagement, productivity, and overall success.

Sustainability as a strategy

For stakeholders concerned with long-term resilience, RS's FY26 ESG performance offers strong reassurance. The company recognizes that, in today's economy, environmental risk is financial risk and has successfully woven environmental stewardship into its governance, strategy, and operations and embraced transparency as a tool for resilience, opportunity, and growth, which led to its earning:

CDP A List recognition — a distinction held by only the top 4% of nearly 20,000 scored companies in 2025 — for the second consecutive year, which reflects a rigorous commitment to balancing people, planet, and profit

A third consecutive listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, making it one of just 848 companies selected from the 9,200 assessed. This year, RS ranked 8th among global trading companies and distributors and second in the European region.

A fourth consecutive EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing it in the top 1% of over 150,000 companies globally for sustainability management.

These awards represent the significant progress that RS is making towards its 2030 ESG action plan, such as:

Reducing carbon emissions by 64% and product transport emissions intensity by 35% since its 2019/20 baseline*

Including over 50% recycled content in 93% of packaging — 96% of which is recyclable*

Offering around 33,000 sustainable Better World products from more than 170 suppliers to help customer meet their own sustainability goals*

Collaborating with suppliers to prioritize carbon reductions, optimize sourcing and distribution routes, and improve the sustainability features and benefits of their products

*As at Q3 2025/26

The power of partnership

RS's character is also evident in its choice of community and commercial partnerships. The company's new three-year partnership with SolarAid is a flagship FY26 achievement that aims to raise $1.3 million to provide clean, safe solar lighting to 150,000 people living in rural African communities without access to electricity and extends beyond financial donations. RS is using its maintenance, repair, and operations expertise to directly support SolarAid's global and local repair programs, helping to create a circular solar economy in off-grid communities, and encouraging employees to get involved through skills-based volunteering, on-the-ground engagement, fundraising challenges, and awareness-raising initiatives.

On the commercial front, RS launched a strategic partnership with DP Gayatri (DPG) in FY26 to further its goal of being widely recognized as a first choice total solutions provider. By combining RS's extensive supply chain, consisting of 3.9 million product lines, with DPG's expertise in contract assembly and robotics, this partnership will help industrial manufacturers modernize and accelerate factory performance with precision.

The strategic partnership leverages RS's supply chain strength, backed by 3.9 million products lines, and DPG's proven expertise in full-service contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services to help industrial organizations across various industries solve their toughest production challenges, reduce complexity and streamline procurement, shorten development cycles and lead times, and develop efficient, resilient solutions engineered to overcome current and future supply chain challenges.

Innovation and industry leadership

RS earned a Platinum 2025 MarCom Award for the innovative marketing and strategic communication efforts evinced by its RS Connect 2024 "The Power of Partnership" trade show, which was a resounding success — bringing more than 550 suppliers and customers together in Texas to discuss IIoT, sustainability, and workforce challenges in a series of main stage sessions, breakout panels, and show floor networking opportunities.

RS also earned recognition for its growing channel influence and operational infrastructure in FY26, with Supply Chain Connect ranking RS 13th amongst the 2025 Top 50 Authorized North American Electronics Distributors and 16th amongst the 2025 Top 50 Global Electronics Distributors.

More meaningful impact

RS Americas continues to be a driving force for good in the communities it serves. In FY26, the company also:

Partnered with The Washing Machine Project to build and deploy groundbreaking off-grid washing machines to those who need them most

Donated over $130,000 to organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, Wreaths Across America, the Water Project, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans, the Breast Cancer Foundation, The Clubhouse for Special Needs, Hilliard Food Pantry, Homes for our Troops, and the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Fort Worth.

Provided employees with paid volunteer days, which resulted in approximately 3,100 hours of support for various nonprofits, including The Archway domestic abuse shelter, The Welman Project for waste reduction, Gay4Good, 6stones, Wreaths Across America, the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, and Homes for our Troops.

RS: Your first choice for a better world

RS supports industrial customers across the product life cycle — from innovation and technical support in the design phase to improving time to market and productivity in the build phase and reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase — via a comprehensive portfolio of proven products and trusted services essential for operational success and designed to save both time and money.

With global revenue of over $3.3 billion and a presence in 36 markets, RS has the scale to make a difference. However, it's the way RS operates — with transparency, effective support for its employees, and a relentless focus on sustainable innovation — that truly defines its character.

Whether it's delivering a critical component to a customer on a factory floor or providing a solar light to a family in Malawi, RS continues to fulfill its promise of Making Amazing Happen for a Better World one achievement at a time.

PR Image Download:

RS FY26 Accomplishments PR.jpg

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2025, reported revenue of $3,381.64 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Laurie Tortorello, Director of People & Culture Communications, RS Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE RS