RS earns five key ESG accolades

The RS team's commitment to making amazing happen for a better world is evident in its recent sweep of distinguished environmental and social accolades.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, recently earned five new accolades for its continuous pursuit and achievement of ambitious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals:

A second consecutive CDP Corporate A-List rating, which signifies that RS is among the top 4% of global companies in terms of climate transparency and action

A third consecutive listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, which makes RS among the top ~9% of assessed companies

A fourth consecutive EcoVadis Platinum medal, which places RS in the top 1% of rated companies

A second consecutive Equality 100 Award conferred by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

A first Best Places to Work LGBTQ+ certification conferred by the HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program

"These achievements demonstrate the hard work of teams across every area of our business," Andrea Barrett, RS CSO. Post this

RS is also celebrating its role in helping to build momentum for corporate climate action by being among the first 10,000 global companies with science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which RS first achieved in 2023.

"We are proud that our ESG performance has been recognized through several external ratings and awards in recent months," said Andrea Barrett, Chief Sustainability Officer at RS Group. "These achievements demonstrate the hard work of teams across every area of our business who are committed to delivering value-generating initiatives that positively impact our people, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and communities as we strive to make amazing happen for a better world."

Environmental accolades

2025 CDP Corporate A-List recognition – CDP is a global nonprofit dedicated to helping stakeholders, ranging from small businesses to policymakers, take meaningful action to balance people, planet, and profit. It's also the arbiter of the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The data from this annual environmental disclosure report provides participating companies with a comprehensive understanding of their environmental dependencies, risks, impacts, and opportunities that can be leveraged to inform core business decisions, secure capital, reduce risks, engage their value chains, and boost efficiency.

CDP scored nearly 20,000 of the 22,100+ companies that disclosed in 2025 but only recognized 877 — or just 4% — on its Corporate A List, indicating that the bar for impactful environmental leadership remains rigorously high.

RS ranked amongst the distinguished 4% of 2026 CDP Corporate A-Listers recognized for their ambitious strategies, verified progress, and sector-leading for the second consecutive year. RS achievements that influenced this ranking include:

Reducing carbon emissions by 64% since its 2019/20 baseline*

Reducing product transport emissions intensity by 35% since its 2019/20 baseline*

Improving the amount of recycled content in packaging — 93% of which now includes over 50% — and the amount of packaging that can be recycled — now 96%*

Expanding the Better World sustainable product line to include around 33,000 products from more than 170 suppliers*

Partnering with suppliers to prioritize carbon reductions, optimize sourcing and distribution routes, and improve the sustainability features and benefits of their products

*As at Q3 2025/26

"We're very proud that RS has retained our place on the CDP Corporate A List, placing us among the top 4% of companies globally for climate transparency and action," said Andrea Barrett, Chief Sustainability Officer at RS Group. "This reflects our continued progress across carbon reduction, logistics decarbonization, and sustainable product development, delivered alongside our customers and suppliers."

2026 EcoVadis Platinum recognition – EcoVadis is the world's most trusted independent provider of global business-to-business sustainability ratings used to screen and select strategic procurement partners. The EcoVadis assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes — environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement — and is used to measure the quality of a company's sustainability management system through its policies, actions, and results.

This year, RS Group earned a fourth consecutive Platinum EcoVadis medal, which places it in the top 1% of the more than 150,000 rated companies assessed across more than 185 countries and 250 industries and reinforces both the strength of its responsible business practices and the high standards the company upholds throughout its value chain.

2026 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook recognition – This listing is based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices that reports on industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria relevant to both a growing number of sustainability-centric investors and companies' financial success.

RS Group's inclusion in the 2026 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook signifies its third consecutive listing and places it amongst the top 848 companies — just ~9% — recognized from a pool of over 9,200 assessed companies. Within its industry, Trading Companies and Distributors, RS Group also ranked 8th globally and 2nd in the European region, demonstrating strong performance across key sustainability criteria spanning operating, packaging, and logistics processes.

Social accolades

HRC Foundation's 2026 CEI recognition – RS received its second consecutive Equality 100 Award for earning a perfect score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2026 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

2026 HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program recognition – RS participated in this Mexico-based initiative inspired by the HRC's annual CEI for the first time this year and earned a perfect score of 100 and a Best Places to Work LGBTQ+ 2026 certification in this report as well.

These accolades place RS among an elite group of businesses — one of only 534 in the U.S. and 189 in Mexico — to achieve this level of excellence.

"We are extremely proud to have earned our second consecutive HRC CEI Equality 100 Award and our first HRC Equidad MX Best Places to Work LGBTQ+ certification," said D'Mar Phillips, Vice President of People and Culture at RS Americas. "The CEI is a cornerstone of our comprehensive workplace inclusion strategy and directly contributes to our overall success by fostering innovation, attracting and retaining top talent, and strengthening market competitiveness.

To learn more, please visit the embedded links and check out RS Group's latest ESG report.

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About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2025, reported revenue of $3,381.64 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Laurie Tortorello, Director of People & Culture Communications, RS Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE RS